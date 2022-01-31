Covid-19 in Austria: Follow the latest developments as they happen

Overview of the Covid-19 situation in Austria

As of January 30th the 7-day incidence rate (new infections per 100,000 people) was 2,504. Tyrol (3,038) has the highest incidence, followed by Vienna (2,909), while Burgenland (2,128) and Lower Austria (2,061) have the lowest rates.

A total of 362,207 people in Austria are currently positive for Covid-19 as of January 30th, with 1,273 people being treated for the disease in hospital outside ICUs, according to AGES. An additional 176 Covid patients are currently in intensive care.

A total of 6,750,443 people (75.6 percent of the total population) have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to the Health Ministry, and 6,478,344 (72.5 percent) have a valid vaccine pass as of January 30th.

Monday, January 31st

Austria’s lockdown for people without proof of 2G is over as of today.

And further relaxations were announced over the weekend, with the 2G rule on track to be removed in shops and restaurants later this month.

Meanwhile, Austria’s Constitutional Court is currently working to establish how legally justified the Covid ordinances were.

Around 300,000 vaccine passes are set to lose their validity in Austria tomorrow as the validity for two vaccine doses will be shortened from nine to six months. After that, a booster dose is required.

New data from Austria show that up to October, seven out of every 100 confirmed Covid infections required hospital treatment. This data doesn’t take into account the Omicron variant.

How does Austria compare to its neighbours?

The chart below from Our World in Data shows how the number of reported daily Covid cases in Austria compares to those in neighbouring countries.

Note that case numbers depend on rates of testing as well as the prevalence of the virus, so this is not necessarily a true comparison of the spread of the virus in each country.

Do you have a question about Covid-19 in Austria? Contact our editorial team at [email protected] and they will get back to you and do their best to help.