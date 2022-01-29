Austria to relax Covid rules for shopping, restaurants

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany
Covid-19 rules

Share this article
A closed restaurant in Vienna during a lockdown in 2021.
A closed restaurant in Vienna during a lockdown in 2021. Photo: JOE KLAMAR / AFP
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

The Austrian government announced on Saturday that it would end the “2G” entry rules for retail and restaurants while allowing businesses to stay open until midnight.

The curfew for restaurants and bars will be extended from 10pm until midnight starting on February 5th, while the maximum number of guests at an event will be raised to 50 people on the same day, the Health Ministry confirmed.

A week later, on February 12th, the so-called 2G rules for retail will be removed, meaning that people will no longer need to produce proof of vaccination or recovery at the entrance to shops. Customers will still have to wear FFP2 masks.

Starting on February 19th, Austria will end the 2G rule for the restaurant sector and events, replacing it with a 3G system. Under 3G, people can enter a location by providing proof of vaccination or recovery, or a negative test result.

Under another rule change, the PCR test will only be valid for 48 hours instead of the previous 72 hours.

The softening of the rule has been welcomed by industry representatives.

The Austrian Retail Association said that “everyone will once again be there for everyone.”

SEE ALSO: Covid-19 in Austria – Follow the latest developments as they happen

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Austria’s lockdown for the unvaccinated to end on Monday

Austria’s lockdown for the unvaccinated to end on Monday

Will Austria ease its Covid restrictions soon?

Will Austria ease its Covid restrictions soon?

Austria scraps virus variant list, opening test-free travel to anyone with Covid booster

Austria scraps virus variant list, opening test-free travel to anyone with Covid booster

Most regions of Austria to accept at-home antigen tests as 3G proof again

Most regions of Austria to accept at-home antigen tests as 3G proof again

Tyrol town tightens Covid measures after apres-ski parties

FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: What are the rules for commuting between Austria and Slovakia?

Austria to make Covid jabs compulsory from February: Chancellor

Covid-19 rules: Tyrol expands outdoor mask requirement