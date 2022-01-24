Covid-19 in Austria: Follow the latest developments as they happen

Overview of the Covid-19 situation in Austria

As of January 22nd the 7-day incidence rate (new infections per 100,000 people) was 1,867. Tyrol (2,737) has the highest incidence, followed by Salzburg (2,608), while Burgenland (1,311) and Styria (1,266) have the lowest rates.

A total of 249,936 people in Austria are currently positive for Covid-19 as of January 22nd, with 949 people being treated for the disease in hospital outside ICUs, according to AGES. An additional 190 Covid patients are currently in intensive care.

A total of 6,724,061 people (75.3 percent of the total population) have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to the Health Ministry, and 6,443,414 (72.1 percent) have a valid vaccine pass as of January 22nd.

Monday, January 24th

Austria’s travel rules change today, with the virus variant list being removed so that the 2G+ rule (full vaccination or recovery, plus either a booster dose or negative PCR test) now applies to travellers from all countries.

Upper Austria has paused contact tracing due to the fast rate of spread of Covid-19, meaning local health authorities say the chance of breaking infection chains is low. People who test positive are instead asked to get in touch with people they have been in close contact with.

How does Austria compare to its neighbours?

The chart below from Our World in Data shows how the number of reported daily Covid cases in Austria compares to those in neighbouring countries.

Note that case numbers depend on rates of testing as well as the prevalence of the virus, so this is not necessarily a true comparison of the spread of the virus in each country.

Do you have a question about Covid-19 in Austria? Contact our editorial team at [email protected] and they will get back to you and do their best to help.