TODAY: Austria set to confirm mandatory Covid-19 vaccination law

The law was expected to receive a significant majority with only the far-right Freedom Party voting against it, after it was approved by the parliamentary healthcare committee on Monday. It would then come into effect from February 1st.

At the moment, 75 percent of the Austrian population have had at least one Covid-19 vaccine and 72 percent are fully vaccinated, in line with the European average of a full vaccination rate of 70 percent but below several neighbours including France and Italy.

And it’s taken a raft of incentives, campaigns, and increasing restrictions on the unvaccinated to reach this level.

The government initially wanted everyone aged 14 and older to be required to get the vaccine , but now the measure only applies to adults, except pregnant women and those with a medical exemption.

“Vaccination is an opportunity for our society to achieve lasting and continuous freedom, because the virus cannot restrict us any further,” Chancellor Karl Nehammer told reporters on Thursday ahead of the parliament debate. He acknowledged that the mandate was a “very intensively discussed, a very passionately discussed topic”.

The first fines won’t be issued until mid-March, following an initial focus on informing people about both the new law and the protective effect of the vaccines. Even after March, it will be possible to avoid the fine by getting the Covid-19 vaccine within two weeks.

Austria will become the first place in Europe except the Vatican City to introduce such a mandate, though other countries have moved in a similar direction. Greece has begun issuing fines to unvaccinated over-60s, Italy has made the jab mandatory for everyone over 50, while a full vaccine mandate for the general population has also been discussed by politicians in Slovakia and Germany for example.

Austria still has a lockdown in place for anyone who has neither proof of full vaccination nor a recovery from Covid within the last 180 days.

Protests are expected in central Vienna during the day on Thursday, but there is a ban on holding protests within 300 metres during a meeting of the National Council which means police have refused permits to several demonstration organisers.