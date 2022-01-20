Austria to scrap virus variant list, opening borders to all travellers with booster or test

From Monday January 24th, all travellers who have received a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccination (a third dose in most cases, or a second dose if the first dose was the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) will be allowed entry into Austria without requiring a PCR test.

The news was announced on Wednesday evening after the 12th amendment to the Covid-19 entry regulation was published in the Federal Law Gazette. The reason for the relaxation of entry restrictions is that the Omicron variant is now dominant in Austria, making it illogical to place extra restrictions on travellers from countries which saw an early spread of this variant.

All 14 countries will be removed from Austria’s virus variant list, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, the UK and ten countries in southern Africa, including South Africa.

At the moment, entry into Austria from a virus variant area is currently only possible either if travellers have both a booster dose and a negative PCR test, or belong to an exempt category such as Austrian/EU citizens or residents who generally still need to show proof of 2G (vaccination or recovery) apply. Travellers must then quarantine for 14 days if they do not have a booster vaccination certificate and a negative PCR test.

The new entry rules are known as 2G-plus, which means travellers must be vaccinated or recently recovered from the virus (within the last six months), as well as having proof of either a booster vaccination or negative PCR test. These rules have been in place for the countries not on the virus variant list for some weeks, so for those countries there is no change.

Recovered travellers and those with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination must show a negative PCR test (no older than 48 hours at the time of entry into Austria). However, travellers with a booster vaccination certificate do not need to show proof of a negative PCR test.

A landing ban on aircraft from Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe is currently still in force, but it is likely this will be removed alongside the virus variant area restrictions.

The 2G-plus entry regulation into Austria was initially set to end on January 31st but it has now been extended for another month.