Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

School ‘strikes’ across Austria today

Student groups across Austria have announced plans to ‘strike’ on Tuesday over the Covid strategy in schools.

A group of more than 100 student representatives wrote to the Minister of Education Martin Polaschek, calling for increased mental health measures for students, increased safety measures including air purifiers, and for exemptions to be made possible to the Matura, Austria’s secondary school leaving qualification.

In 2021 and 2020, it was not compulsory to carry out the usual oral element of the exam, but that has been reintroduced for this year — with Polaschek attracting criticism for saying this could be done in some situations even in hospital.

A separate group called ‘Action by Critical Students’ (AKS) has also called for similar changes and for students to protest by striking.

School attendance is usually compulsory by law in Austria and students may only be absent with a doctor’s note or other form of permission, but at the moment that’s been waived due to the pandemic. That means today’s ‘strikes’ are more of a symbolic protest.

Suspected trafficker shot at police at Austria-Hungary border

A man suspected of people trafficking shot at Austrian police at the border with Hungary on Monday before escaping, after the police tried to stop the vehicle for routine checks.

Police said nobody was injured but the shooter escaped; a second man was arrested on suspicion of trafficking.

Twelve refugees were also in the van, who were reported to be unharmed, and applied for asylum in Austria.

Austria reaches new Covid case record for a Monday

As expected, Covid cases are continuing to increase this week as Austria faces an Omicron wave.

Yesterday 15,717 were recorded, more than ever before on a Monday.

Austria’s vaccine mandate passes parliamentary healthcare committee

The committee passed the bill with a large majority on Monday evening, although the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) voted against.

Before making the decision the committee listened to the opinions of experts with one expert nominated by each party.

The next step is for the bill to be voted on by Austria’s National Council on Thursday.

Vienna has Europe’s best zoo

Vienna’s Schönbrunn Zoo has been voted the best in Europe for the sixth time in the ranking by British zoo expert Anthony Sheridan.

Sheridan evaluated 160 zoos from 29 countries, rating criteria such as the number of animals and visitors but also the standard of care for the animals.

Kitzbühel tightens Covid measures after apres-ski video

Yesterday we wrote about a bar in Kitzbühel at the centre of a scandal after a startup founder posted videos of a lively apres-ski party there. Now Austrian media have reported that the bar received €137,000 in coronavirus aid.

The local authorities have responded by closing outdoor gastronomy for the rest of the week, while the Hahnenkamm Races ski event is ongoing, and stepping up Covid checks in the town.