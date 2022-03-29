What are The Local Austria’s ‘reader questions’?

As part of our service to our readers and members, we often answer questions on life in Austria via email when people get in touch with us.

When these have value to the greater Local Austria community, we put them together as an article, with ‘reader question’ in the headline.

Who can ask a reader question and can I ask anonymously?

All readers of The Local Austria can ask a reader question, i.e. you do not need to be a member. If you do find our reporting valuable however, then please consider signing up.

You do not need to live in Austria to ask a reader question, i.e. you could be coming to Austria for a holiday and have a specific question, or you might have Austrian heritage and live abroad. However, the questions have to be related to Austria in some way.

We will only turn a question into a reader question article where it has value to the broader Local community and where we can answer it.

Sometimes a question can serve as inspiration, i.e. if you ask us ‘why doesn’t my dog love me?’, we may refer you to one of Austria’s best pet therapists – and then put together an article on pet care in Austria.

All reader questions we publish are anonymous.

Whenever we decide to publish a reader question, we do not refer to the person who asked the question or give any identifying details.

We do not release any details of the person’s private correspondence with us.

We will not publish a reader question where the person asking it could be identified.

What kinds of questions can be asked?

Any question can be asked, although as we said above it should relate to Austria in some respect.

For obvious reasons, recent questions have tended to focus on the Covid pandemic and the Austrian government’s rules, although reader questions can be about anything that’s on your mind.

Many questions we are asked tend to be speculative – i.e. will Austria tighten Covid measures or what will happen in an upcoming referendum?

In that case, we do our best to answer on the basis of the evidence that is currently available and by reaching out to our contacts in the Austrian government, experts or other independent organisations.

If you’d like to have a question answered – or just want to get in touch – drop us a line at [email protected].

Here are some examples of some of our more popular reader questions over the past few years. Our complete list of reader questions can be seen here.

Reader question: Will my children get an Austrian passport if born in Austria?

Reader question: What are Vienna’s new Covid measures?

Reader question: Does Austria’s vaccine mandate apply to tourists?

Reader question: Do I have to repaint the walls when I leave a rental in Austria?

Reader question: Is Austria in danger of radiation from Chernobyl?

Reader question: How do I get a flu vaccine in Austria?

Reader question: Can Britons living in EU spend more than 90 days in another Schengen country?

Reader question: What are the rules for mowing your lawn in Austria?