Covid-19 in Austria: Follow the latest developments as they happen

Overview of the Covid-19 situation in Austria

As of January 16th the 7-day incidence rate (new infections per 100,000 people) was 1,196. Salzburg (2,124) has the highest incidence, followed by Tyrol (1,958), while Burgenland (682) and Styria (690) have the lowest rates.

A total of 150,079 people in Austria are currently positive for Covid-19 as of January 16th, with 679 people being treated for the disease in hospital outside ICUs, according to AGES. An additional 212 Covid patients are currently in intensive care.

A total of 6,688,954 people (74.9 percent of the total population) have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to the Health Ministry, and 6,396,713 (71.6 percent) have a valid vaccine pass as of January 15th.

Monday, January 17th

As we start the week, four regions have seven-day incidence rates over 1,000: Salzburg (2,124), Tyrol (1,958), Vienna (1,629) and Vorarlberg (1,057).

Today the vaccine mandate bill will be discussed in the parliamentary healthcare committee, before it is expected to be passed in a vote later this week. There were a few changes to the bill since the earlier published draft; you can read more about it by clicking here.

How does Austria compare to its neighbours?

The chart below from Our World in Data shows how the number of reported daily Covid cases in Austria compares to those in neighbouring countries.

Note that case numbers depend on rates of testing as well as the prevalence of the virus, so this is not necessarily a true comparison of the spread of the virus in each country.

