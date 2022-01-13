Covid-19 rules: Tyrol expands outdoor mask requirement

As Covid-19 cases in the state of Tyrol continue to increase due to the Omicron variant, additional mask requirements are being introduced in the province of Landeck.

From midnight on Thursday January 13th, FFP2 masks will have to be worn outside on some busy streets and public areas in Ischgl and St. Anton am Arlberg.

In Ischgl, the mask mandate applies to Dorfstrasse, Silvrettaplatz and on the Fimbabahnweg.

In St. Anton am Arlberg, it applies to the pedestrianised zone, on large parts of the Dorfstraße, at the Rendlbahn forecourt, the underpass and forecourt at Galzigbahn and at bus terminals.

The mandate will be in effect between 8am and midnight and expires on January 20th, although the regulation could be extended if needed.

On Wednesday, the seven-day incidence in the Landeck district was 2,893 – the second highest rate after the Kitzbühel district with 3,381, according to AGES. The statewide incidence rate was 1,388 and the national rate was 841.

Hospitalisation rates throughout Tyrol remain stable with 80 Covid-19 patients on normal wards and a further 32 in intensive care units (ICU). This represents 17 percent of Tyrol’s ICU capacity.

Additionally, the armed forces in Tyrol are providing assistance with soldiers deployed at test centres, at Innsbruck Airport and in contact tracing services.

What is the current nationwide mask mandate in Austria?

In Austria, FFP2 masks are required on public transport (including at stops and stations), in all shops and other indoor areas including hairdressers, museums, workplaces and at events.

Since January 11th, FFP2 masks are also required outdoors when it is not possible to maintain a distance of two-metres from people from another household.

Situations where the two-metre distance is only broken for a short amount of time, for example when passing someone on a pavement, are excluded from the rule. But regions have the power to introduce additional outdoor mask mandates in areas that are often busy, as Tyrol has now done.

The national requirement to wear a mask outdoors in these situations is initially in place until January 20th.

