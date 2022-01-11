These were Vienna’s most popular baby names in 2021

The City of Vienna has revealed the top baby names from 2021, ahead of Statistics Austria’s publication of the nationwide results in June 2022.

Data from Vienna’s population register was used to determine the most popular baby names in the capital city, with Emilia and Leon taking the top spot for girls and boys respectively, with 112 Emilias and 128 Leons born last year.

For girls, Mia came second (95 babies or 1.1 percent of newborn girls), followed by Lea in third place (90 babies or 1.0 percent). In the boys category, David was in second place (112, 1.2 percent) and Maximilian was third (111, 1.2 percent).

READ MORE: ‘Safety phase’: Which measures will be in place when Austria’s schools reopen?

However, the City of Vienna has published two lists of top baby names – one with the exact registered names and one as a ‘phonetic summary’, including common variations on each name. The latter combines baby names that are spelt differently but sound the same.

For example, in the phonetic summary of girls’ names, Hanna and Hannah have been combined. This means the name is in third place, but on the “exact spelling” list the name doesn’t even make it into the top 10.

Here are the full results of the most popular names in Vienna in 2021.

In 2020, the most popular baby names in the country were Marie and Jakob, according to Statistics Austria.

Marie was chosen 734 times (1.8 percent of all female baby names) and Jakob was registered 794 times (1.8 percent), becoming the most popular name for a boy in Austria for the first time.

Marie has been in the top ten most popular girl’s names in Austria every year from 2009 to 2020, but fell out of the top ten last year.

FOR MEMBERS: How to understand your payslip in Austria