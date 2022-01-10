Covid-19 in Austria: Follow the latest developments as they happen

Overview of the Covid-19 situation in Austria

As of January 10th the 7-day incidence rate (new infections per 100,000 people) was 695. Salzburg (1,446) has the highest incidence, followed by Tyrol (1,215), while Burgenland (341) and Styria (366) have the lowest rates.

A total of 84,933 people in Austria are currently positive for Covid-19 as of January 10th, with 693 people being treated for the disease in hospital outside ICUs, according to AGES. An additional 2609 Covid patients are currently in intensive care.

A total of 6,651,524 people (74.5 percent of the total population) have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to the Health Ministry, and 6,327,627 (70.8 percent) have a valid vaccine pass as of January 9th.

Monday, January 10th

There have been long waiting times in some parts of the country for PCR test results. In Tyrol for example, waiting times have recently been over the 24 hours the region has committed to – and ORF reports that despite high incidence rates in the region, this is not because of a high burden on laboratories, which are only at around 40 percent of their capacity.

Austria’s schools re-open today, and remain in a Sicherheitsphase (‘safety phase’) which means masks must be worn in all enclosed areas of the school and students must take Covid tests three times per week regardless of their vaccination status. This is now in place until at least the end of February.

Austria’s head of government Karl Nehammer has tested positive for Covid-19, but reported that he has not experienced any symptoms.

From Saturday, more lenient rules apply to quarantine for close contacts of positive cases, with the quarantine period shortened to a minimum five days, after which it is possible to end quarantine with a negative test.

How does Austria compare to its neighbours?

The chart below from Our World in Data shows how the number of reported daily Covid cases in Austria compares to those in neighbouring countries.

Note that case numbers depend on rates of testing as well as the prevalence of the virus, so this is not necessarily a true comparison of the spread of the virus in each country.

Do you have a question about Covid-19 in Austria? Contact our editorial team at [email protected] and they will get back to you and do their best to help.