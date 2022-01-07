EXPLAINED: What do we know about Austria’s new rule for masks outdoors?

FFP2 masks are already required on public transport (including at stops and stations), in all shops and other indoor areas including hairdressers, museums, workplaces and at events for example.

The change extending this to outdoor spaces will come into effect from January 11th.

This will not be a blanket rule to cover all outdoor public spaces, but rather those where a two-metre distance cannot be kept from people from other households. The full text of the law has not yet been published, but government ministers named examples such as pavements, pedestrian zones, queues, and events.

“Whenever I am encountering people, I must wear a mask,” Chancellor Karl Nehammer said at the press conference announcing the measures.

Regions will also have the authority to introduce mask mandates in particularly crowded outdoor areas locally. This was also the case last year, when Vienna introduced such a mandate along the Danube Canal, a popular spot for walking and visiting the bars and restaurants along its banks.

At the moment for most adults, only FFP2 masks can be worn, though at different points in the pandemic Austria has relaxed rules slightly to allow cloth or surgical face masks. For children aged under 7, no mask is required, and for children aged under 14 and pregnant women a cloth or surgical face mask may be worn as an alternative to FFP2 masks.

FFP2 masks offer better protection against the coronavirus and other pathogens than the cloth or surgical equivalents, with a higher proportion of aerosols filtered out. They are also generally easier to fit over both mouth and nose, although getting a well-fitting mask is still important.

As well as the change to the mask mandate, Austria’s government on Thursday also announced shorter quarantines for contacts of positive Covid cases, and 2G checks to be required in shops.

Like many other countries across Europe, Austria is currently tightening its Covid measures in response to the Omicron wave of Covid-19. Italy for example made face masks compulsory in outdoor spaces from late December.

Austria’s Covid incidence rate is creeping upwards again, reaching 432 (new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days) on Thursday with particularly high rates in Salzburg and Tyrol, partly tied to winter ski tourism. According to modelling, upwards of 17,000 cases per day are expected by next week. Currently, fewer than 300 people are in intensive care units with Covid-19 after this figure reached 600 earlier in the winter which prompted the government to implement a lockdown.

“We will do everything we can to avoid another lockdown,” Chancellor Nehammer said on Thursday.