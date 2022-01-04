Covid-19 in Austria: Follow the latest developments as they happen

Overview of the Covid-19 situation in Austria

As of January 4th the 7-day incidence rate (new infections per 100,000 people) was 292.6. Tyrol (522.7) has the highest incidence, followed by Salzburg (470.1), while Carinthia (182.4) and Styria (168.2) have the lowest rates.

A total of 44,486 people in Austria are currently positive for Covid-19 as of January 4th, with 708 people being treated for the disease in hospital outside ICUs, according to AGES. An additional 317 Covid patients are currently in intensive care.

A total of 6,623,423 people (74.3 percent of the total population) have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to the Health Ministry, and 6,336,771 (70.94 percent) have a valid vaccine pass as of January 3rd.

Tuesday, January 4th

On Tuesday, 5,496 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths were registered in Austria.

Upper Austria’s crisis team is expecting up to 70,000 infections in the coming weeks, which could lead to serious staffing issues in schools and hospitals.

Gecko, Austria’s crisis communication committee, is expected to deliver concrete proposals to the Federal Government by Thursday in relation to the current Omicron wave of infections across the country.

Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) is calling for nationwide Covid-19 measures in a bid to slow down the ongoing increase in cases and said another national lockdown could not be ruled out.

Monday, January 3rd

Austria’s crisis communication committee Gecko meets for a Covid summit today, but we won’t get an update on whether any new measures are recommended until after they meet again with regional and national leaders on Thursday (which is a public holiday in Austria).

Single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are no longer valid proof of full vaccination (2G) in Austria either for travel or domestic rules.

If you’re wondering what else we can expect with Covid-19 in Austria in 2022, read this analysis.

How does Austria compare to its neighbours?

The chart below from Our World in Data shows how the number of reported daily Covid cases in Austria compares to those in neighbouring countries.

Note that case numbers depend on rates of testing as well as the prevalence of the virus, so this is not necessarily a true comparison of the spread of the virus in each country.

