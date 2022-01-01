Austria sees unusually mild start to the year

A combination of a mild westerly current carrying warmer air to Austria and a high-pressure area called Christine has been lifting temperatures across the country, Standard reported.

Vienna was even thought to have had its mildest New Year’s Eve since 1941.

New Year’s Day was forecast to be cloudy and dry in the north and northeast of the country and the valleys could see some fog.

But temperatures remain spring-like and were expected to stay mild for the first few days of the new year, reaching up to 16 degrees in some areas, according to meteorologists from Austria’s Severe Weather Centre.

Vienna was forecast to start the year with highs of a balmy 15 degrees, but the south and west of the country would be cooler, with some areas seeing temperatures dip below zero during the day.

But it’s not quite time to pack away your jumpers as forecasts still indicated it would get cooler this coming week.

It should stay mild until at least Monday, with temperatures in the east of Austria exceeding 15 degrees, according to Austrian weather service Wetter.at.

Temperatures were forecast to dip from Tuesday with snowfall expected in mountainous and high-lying areas, it said.

