Austria extends lockdown for unvaccinated until January 10th

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria
Covid-19

Share this article
A cyclist passes Hofburg palace at Michaeler square in Vienna, Austria on November 22, 2021. - Austria has entered a nationwide lockdown in an effort to contain spiraling coronavirus infections. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
A cyclist passes Hofburg palace at Michaeler square in Vienna, Austria on November 22, 2021. - Austria has entered a nationwide lockdown in an effort to contain spiraling coronavirus infections. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria

Austria’s stay-at-home order for unvaccinated people has been extended until January 10th, although an exception for New Years eve has been included.

The committee of the Austrian National Council, the body charged with making decisions regarding the country’s lockdown measures, has extended it until January 10th. 

The decision, which was widely expected, means those who are not vaccinated or who have not recently recovered from the virus will need to continue to comply with the stay-at-home order. 

As reported by Austrian newspaper Heute, “it is now becoming more and more apparent that unvaccinated people will be locked down until vaccination is compulsory”. 

Most mainstream Austrian political parties supported the extension, with only the Austrian Freedom Party and the Neos voting against it. 

The government justified the extension of the measures on the basis of concern surrounding the Omicron Covid variant. 

New Year’s Eve exception

The committee however passed an exception for New Year’s Eve. 

On both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, unvaccinated people are allowed to take part in gatherings with a limit of ten people (regardless of the others’ vaccination statuses). 

Covid-19: What are the rules for New Year’s Eve in Austria?

The stay-at-home order will again be put in place from midnight on New Year’s Day. 

Children under 12 are excluded from the restrictions and do not count towards the tallies. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Where to find the latest Covid-19 information for your region of Austria

Where to find the latest Covid-19 information for your region of Austria

Germany to remove Austria from ‘high risk’ list on Christmas Day

Germany to remove Austria from ‘high risk’ list on Christmas Day

What will happen with the pandemic in Austria in 2022?
FOR MEMBERS

What will happen with the pandemic in Austria in 2022?

How Austria’s Covid rules change today

How Austria’s Covid rules change today

Reader question: I had a non-EMA approved vaccine, how do I get 2G proof in Austria?

FOR MEMBERS

Q&A: What will Austria’s Covid restrictions be over Christmas and New Year?

Stricter travel rules come into force in Austria

Covid-19 in Austria: Follow the latest developments as they happen