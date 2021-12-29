Austria: Johnson and Johnson vaccine ‘no longer valid’ for Covid pass

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria
Covid-19 vaccines

The J&J vaccine. Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP
The J&J vaccine. Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP
Anyone vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in Austria will no longer be deemed fully vaccinated from January 3rd, 2022, onwards.

Austria’s Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that anyone who received the one-dose Johnson and Johnson ‘Janssen’ vaccine will not be deemed fully vaccinated from January 3rd onwards, unless they receive a booster jab. 

Approximately 260,000 people have been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine in Austria since the start of the vaccination campaign. 

Of those, around 75,000 have not received a booster. 

The Austrian government has for some time recommended people who received the J&J vaccine – along with those who were vaccinated with Astra Zeneca – to get an mRNA vaccine (either Moderna or Pfizer/Biontech) as a booster. 

Anyone who has received the Johnson and Johnson jab is recommended to get a booster shot 28 days afterwards. 

The reason for the policy change is a belief that the J&J jab has a lower effectiveness against the Omicron variant, the government confirmed on Wednesday. 

“The requirement for a second vaccination with Janssen in order to receive a valid vaccination certificate is based on the latest scientific data that are available to us in Austria” the government said on Wednesday. 

“In the case of a Janssen vaccination, a refresher of the vaccination protection seems to be necessary – especially in view of the Omikron variant. 

“Therefore, we call on all people who have been vaccinated once with Janssen to be vaccinated again for their own protection.”

