Austria: Johnson and Johnson vaccine ‘no longer valid’ for Covid pass

Austria’s Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that anyone who received the one-dose Johnson and Johnson ‘Janssen’ vaccine will not be deemed fully vaccinated from January 3rd onwards, unless they receive a booster jab.

Approximately 260,000 people have been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine in Austria since the start of the vaccination campaign.

Of those, around 75,000 have not received a booster.

The Austrian government has for some time recommended people who received the J&J vaccine – along with those who were vaccinated with Astra Zeneca – to get an mRNA vaccine (either Moderna or Pfizer/Biontech) as a booster.

Anyone who has received the Johnson and Johnson jab is recommended to get a booster shot 28 days afterwards.

The reason for the policy change is a belief that the J&J jab has a lower effectiveness against the Omicron variant, the government confirmed on Wednesday.

“The requirement for a second vaccination with Janssen in order to receive a valid vaccination certificate is based on the latest scientific data that are available to us in Austria” the government said on Wednesday.

“In the case of a Janssen vaccination, a refresher of the vaccination protection seems to be necessary – especially in view of the Omikron variant.

“Therefore, we call on all people who have been vaccinated once with Janssen to be vaccinated again for their own protection.”