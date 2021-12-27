Where to find the latest Covid-19 information for your region of Austria

Covid-19Covid-19 rules

Healthcare worker prepares test
Here are the links you need to stay up to date with tests, vaccines, statistics and restrictions in your region. Photo: Alex Halada/AFP
With each Austrian region allowed to tighten emergency Covid-19 measures, restrictions can vary significantly across the country. Here's where to find the latest rules, information and data relevant to where you are.

Austria’s regions are allowed to introduce their own stricter rules on top of the national Covid-19 measures, though they cannot introduce more lenient rules. Whether you live there or are visiting, it’s important to keep informed about the Covid situation, so we’ve listed some of the key resources for the nine regions below.

Some of the below resources are available in German only. The Local is not responsible for the content of external websites and we cannot guarantee their accuracy, but we have only included links to official sites run by either regional authorities or tourist boards.

Nationwide, there are two key phone numbers to be aware of. 1450 is the number to call if you experience symptoms or have medical questions about Covid-19 (call +43 11450, with an extra 1, from foreign phones) and you can call 0800 555 621 for technical questions about Covid-19 for 24/7 answers from experts.

Burgenland

Carinthia

Lower Austria

Salzburg

Styria

Tyrol

Upper Austria

Vienna

Vorarlberg

