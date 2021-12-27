Where to find the latest Covid-19 information for your region of Austria

Austria’s regions are allowed to introduce their own stricter rules on top of the national Covid-19 measures, though they cannot introduce more lenient rules. Whether you live there or are visiting, it’s important to keep informed about the Covid situation, so we’ve listed some of the key resources for the nine regions below.
Some of the below resources are available in German only. The Local is not responsible for the content of external websites and we cannot guarantee their accuracy, but we have only included links to official sites run by either regional authorities or tourist boards.
Nationwide, there are two key phone numbers to be aware of. 1450 is the number to call if you experience symptoms or have medical questions about Covid-19 (call +43 11450, with an extra 1, from foreign phones) and you can call 0800 555 621 for technical questions about Covid-19 for 24/7 answers from experts.
Burgenland
- Coronavirus updates from the regional website
- Latest statistics on incidence and hospitalisation rates
- An overview of any additional regional measures in Burgenland
- A list of free testing sites in Burgenland
- Latest vaccination statistics and vaccine booking
- Contact details for municipalities in Burgenland
- Phone number for questions about vaccination: 057 600 1035
Carinthia
- Coronavirus updates from the regional website
- An overview of any additional regional measures in Carinthia
- Latest statistics on incidence and hospitalisation rates
- Booking portal for vaccination
- A list of testing possibilities in Carinthia
- Coronavirus information for tourists in Carinthia (English-language version here)
- Coronavirus hotline for tourists in Carinthia: +43 463 3000
- General Carinthia coronavirus hotline: 050 536 53003 (Monday to Thursday 8am-4pm, Fridays 8am-12pm)
Lower Austria
- Coornavirus updates from the regional website
- An overview of any additional regional measures in Lower Austria
- Latest statistics on incidence and hospitalisation rates
- A list of testing possibilities in Lower Austria
- Booking portal for vaccination
- Vaccination statistics for Lower Austria
- Regional coronavirus hotline: 02742 9005 14300
Salzburg
- Coronavirus updates from the regional website
- An overview of any additional regional measures in Salzburg
- Latest statistics on incidence and hospitalisation rates
- Vaccination statistics for Salzburg
- A list of testing possibilities in Salzburg (and a specific list of test options over Christmas)
- A list of regional and national coronavirus hotlines
Styria
- An overview of any additional regional measures in Styria
- Latest statistics on incidence and hospitalisation rates
- English-language FAQ for Styria, with a focus on tourists
- Vaccination statistics for Styria
- A list of testing options in Styria, including information on at-home PCR tests
Tyrol
- An overview of any additional regional measures in Tyrol
- Coronavirus updates from the regional website
- Latest statistics on incidence and hospitalisation rates
- English-language coronavirus FAQ for Tyrol from the region, and another one here with a focus on tourists
- A list of testing options in Tyrol, and the booking portal for tests
- Booking portal for vaccination in Tyrol
- Free coronavirus hotline for Tyrol: 0800 80 80 30
Upper Austria
- Coronavirus updates from the regional website
- An overview of any additional regional measures in Upper Austria
- Latest statistics on incidence and hospitalisation rates (broken down here by municipality)
- A list of testing options in Upper Austria
- Vaccination portal for Upper Austria
- Information in English for tourists in Upper Austria
Vienna
- Coronavirus updates from the regional website
- An overview of any additional regional measures in Vienna
- Latest statistics on incidence and hospitalisation rates
- Vaccination booking portal for Vienna
- Full list of testing options in Vienna
- List of free testing options in Vienna for tourists
- English-language information on Covid from Vienna’s tourist board
Vorarlberg
- Coronavirus updates from the regional website
- An overview of any additional regional measures in Vorarlberg
- Latest statistics on incidence and hospitalisation rates
- Information in English for tourists in Vorarlberg
- Regional dashboard for Covid-19 statistics
- Regional testing hotline: 0800 201 360
- Information about Covid tests in Vorarlberg and booking portal
- Regional vaccination hotline: 0800 201 361
- Information about vaccines in Vorarlberg and booking portal
- Online application form for organising events
