German word of the day: der Weihnachtsbaumschmuck

Around the world Christmas trees are decorated and lit up with colourful baubles and traditional figurines. In Austria and Germany, these decorations are called “Weihnachtsbaumschmuck”.

The first part refers to the German word for “Christmas”, der Baum is “tree” and der Schmuck comes from the verb schmücken, “to decorate”.

The noun “Schmuck” can therefore have many translations; on its own it can mean jewellery such as necklaces, hoops and rings, or it can mean decorations, which is the meaning used in relation to this time of year.

The word also has an underlying sense of something that is beautiful and tasteful. Der Weihnachtsbaumschmuck or der Christbaumschmuck therefore translates to Christmas tree decorations.

The custom of decorating Christmas trees first began in Germany in the 16th century, where evergreen trees were adorned with apples and nuts. Martin Luther was then credited with adding lit candles to the tree to represent stars.

Christmas illuminated town hall and Christmas tree on the Hauptplatz in Graz (Österreich Werbung, Photographer: Harald Eisenberger)

Nowadays, Christmas trees can feature everything from baubles, fairy lights, tinsel, candy canes and figurines. Traditionally, people in Austria do not put their tree up until the 24th or December, which is also their main day of festive celebration.

However, it is getting more common to put the tree up a few days or even weeks earlier, in order to fully enjoy the decorative “Schmuck”.

What Christmas tree decorations are popular in Austria?

Traditionally, ornaments made out of wood, such as the popular figure of the nutcracker or hand-blown glass, usually baubles, are hung up on the tree. The classic bauble, or “Christbaumkugel” replaced the apple decoration and is thought to have been invented in Germany.

Angels are another common feature on Christmas trees in Austria, specifically representing the Christkind, which is the angel figure delivering presents in Austria, taking over the typical role of Father Christmas.

Other decorations include symbolic ornaments, such as the ladybug, a common symbol for good luck in Austria and birds, representing peace and wisdom.

Examples:

Jetzt, wo wir unseren Baum gekauft haben, ist es an der Zeit, ihn mit Christbaumschmuck zu schmücken.

Now that we’ve bought our tree it is time to decorate it with Christmas tree ornaments.

Viele glauben, dass die Weihnachtsgurke in Deutschland ein traditioneller Weihnachtsbaumschmuck ist.

Many believe the Christmas pickle to be a traditional Christmas tree decoration in Germany.