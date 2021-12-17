Five Austrian regions ease Covid restrictions ahead of Christmas

Upper Austria chose to keep a full lockdown in place for almost a week longer than the rest of the country, but its regional restrictions are lifted today, meaning that it is once again possible to meet people from other households socially, go to shops, restaurants, and events.

In Carinthia, Lower Austria, Salzburg and Styria, re-opening has taken place gradually, with non-essential retail, culture and events opened last week and restaurants and hotels following suit today.

The regions of Vorarlberg, Tyrol and Burgenland re-opened all parts of society allowed under national law this week, leaving only Vienna with hotels and restaurants closed until December 20th.

Even after the general lockdown ended, nationwide the rules in place are still stricter than they were before the lockdown.

Across the whole country, so-called night gastronomy (nightclubs, pubs and bars) remains completely closed until at least January. And for the rest of the gastronomy sector and events, there is an early closing time of 11pm.

In addition, FFP2 masks are required in addition to the 2G requirement at restaurants (except when seated), workplaces, shops, and services requiring close physical contact such as hairdressers.

In addition, lockdown remains in place for people aged over 12 without proof of 2G (a valid Covid vaccine pass or recent recovery from the virus), meaning people in that category — more than one million nationwide — cannot enter shops, restaurants, or leave their homes other than for essential purposes including exercise and food shopping.

Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein presented an update on Covid measures for the Christmas and New Year period on Friday morning. We will have an update on these changes for you shortly on The Local Austria.