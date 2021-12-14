What do Austria’s current Covid rules say about socialising and private events?

Lockdown for unvaccinated people

For people without proof of 2G (full vaccination or recovery from Covid-19) aged over 12, a lockdown is still in place nationwide. This means that in principle, no in-person socialising is possible with people you don’t live with.

It is however possible to leave your home during lockdown for a few specific reasons, including to attend a funeral, to go to work if this cannot be done from home, or to attend demonstrations.

You are also allowed to leave your home to visit “important contact people”, which includes for example seeing a child for whom you share custody, carrying out care-giving responsibilities, or seeing members of one other household if you live alone.

Lockdown in Upper Austria until December 17th

Residents of Austria have to wait a bit longer for the regional lockdown to be lifted. The end of Upper Austria’s lockdown is currently set to be December 17th. Until then, all residents are subject to the lockdown rules as described above, regardless of their vaccination or recovery status.

Private meet-ups

For people who have proof of 2G, it is possible for a maximum of four adults and up to six children from different households to meet privately with no additional measures. For example, this could cover a couple visiting another couple at their home with their children, as long as there were no more than six children in total. This doesn’t apply in Upper Austria until December 17th.

Weddings, birthdays and Christmas parties

Private parties, including but not limited to weddings and other celebrations, need to follow national rules on how many people may attend events.

In general, there is a 25-person limit on indoor events and a 300-person limit on fully outdoor events. Events are also subject to an 11pm curfew, everyone must wear FFP2 masks if it is in an enclosed space, and the person responsible for organising the event should check 2G certificates of everyone in attendance.

If more than 50 guests are expected, the organiser must also notify local authorities at least one week in advance, and if more than 250 guests are expected, they also need approval for the event to go ahead and must present their plan for mitigating the spread of Covid-19 at the event. If there are assigned seats, the same rules apply but more participants may be allowed: nationwide these are capped at 2,000 for seated indoor events and at 4,000 for seated outdoor events.

As with all Austria’s Covid rules, the national guidelines provides a framework and that regions can introduce their own stricter rules (but not more lenient ones) if they deem necessary. For example, in Vorarlberg a maximum of 500 people may be allowed at events with assigned seating whether indoors or outdoors, and in Vienna, outdoor gatherings of over 25 people require proof of 2G+ (vaccination or recovery plus a negative PCR test).

Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve

What will be allowed over the main festive period is still unclear, since the regulation setting out the above rules is currently set to expire on December 21st.

