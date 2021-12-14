Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Austria tightens quarantine rules for Omicron contacts

Austria has become the latest country, following the likes of Spain, France, Switzerland and Norway, to introduce stricter rules for people who have had close contact with someone positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19. This now means you need to quarantine for 14 days, with no open to end it early with a negative PCR test, and it applies regardless of your vaccination status.

First Vienna-Paris night train begins route

Night trains are set to run from Vienna to Paris (via Munich and Strasbourg) three times a week from December 13th, with the first one arriving at its French destination this morning.

Starting out from Vienna’s central train station, the route will also stop at St. Pölten, Linz and Salzburg before crossing into Germany and on to France. Departures will be at 7.40pm every Monday, Thursday and Saturday, reaching Salzburg at around 10.15pm and arriving in Paris at 9.42am the next day. Tickets start from €29.90. The trains are run by ÖBB and you can find information and booking options at www.nightjet.com.

A strong (re-)start to the Christmas shopping season

Yesterday was the first day most retail stores were open again after lockdown, giving many people across Austria the chance to get started on holiday shopping. Most regional chambers of commerce have reported a strong start to the shopping season even if there was no major rush, ORF reports, though most warned that this would not be enough to make up for the losses caused by lockdown.