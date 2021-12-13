Covid-19 in Austria: Follow the latest developments as they happen

Overview of the Covid-19 situation in Austria

As of December 13th the 7-day incidence rate (new infections per 100,000 people) was 334. Vorarlberg (666) has the highest incidence, followed by Carinthia (424), while Burgenland (199) and Vienna (238) have the lowest rates but are still classed as “very high risk” by Austria’s Corona Commission.

A total of 83,677 people in Austria are currently positive for Covid-19 as of December 13th, with 1,872 people being treated for the disease in hospital outside ICUs, according to AGES. An additional 580 Covid patients are currently in intensive care.

A total of 6,475,272 people (72.5 percent of the total population) have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to the Health Ministry, and 6,119,517 (68.5 percent) have a valid vaccine pass as of December 12th.

Monday, December 13th

Today, non-essential retail as well as services like hairdressers and beauty salons re-open in most parts of the country, except Upper Austria which remains in lockdown. 2G rules (proof of vaccination or recovery) apply in these venues, as well as an FFP2 mask requirement. Catch up on the different rules here.

Although the last day of the lockdown was Saturday, Austria’s rules on Sunday closing meant today is the re-opening day for retail — although shops have been granted a rare exception to the Sunday closing rules for this weekend, December 19th.

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of protestors gathered once again in many of Austria’s cities to protest the country’s Covid measures and in particular those targeted at unvaccinated people.

Austria has significantly tightened its quarantine rules for people who have been in contact with someone positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19. In this situation there is now a 14-day quarantine, including for vaccinated people.

How does Austria compare to its neighbours?

The chart below from Our World in Data shows how the number of reported daily Covid cases in Austria compares to those in neighbouring countries.

Note that case numbers depend on rates of testing as well as the prevalence of the virus, so this is not necessarily a true comparison of the spread of the virus in each country.

Do you have a question about Covid-19 in Austria? Contact our editorial team at [email protected] and they will get back to you and do their best to help.