IN PICTURES: Your best snaps of Austria’s record snowfall

Wintery scenes in Vienna, sent in by Sandeep Nair.

Over to Carinthia, where Tim Hart sent us a stunning view from Birnbaum in Lesachtal.

Our walk in the snow only went as far as the nearest cafe serving Gluhwein, so hats off to Amelia Marriette, pictured on a mountain hike in Geierkogel, Salzburg. The photo was taken by Katie Gayle.

Graz looks lovely in white, photographed by Thea Tamara.

Also in Graz, the fairy light framing adds a touch of cosiness to this scene captured by Lin Heng Cheng.

Vienna’s Liechtenstein Garden Palace is a great place for a walk in any weather. Thanks Carl Hoffmann for the photo.

Even this lion, snapped by Alia Harrison at Laxenburg Castle Park, looked surprised by the snow.

The Medical University of Graz looks lovely in winter. Thanks to Saptaswa Dey for sending this in.

Reader Sylvia sent in this photo from snowy Vienna.

Hernan Gietzinger’s snap of Kennelbach in Vorarlberg looks like a postcard or scene from a Christmas film.

Thanks to Scott Cook for this picture of a mystical-looking scene from Hart bei Graz.

And this equally magical shot, taken by Brett Bayly, is from the Lobau near Vienna.

Ann Figueroa shared this snap of her pup in winter gear, out for a walk in Linz.

Thank you to everyone who sent in photos of snowy Austria. We weren’t able to publish all of the photos we received, but loved seeing them all. You are always welcome to send us photos of your part of Austria if you’d be happy for us to share them on our site, newsletter or social media. Just email us at [email protected], or tag us on Instagram where we recently launched our own page.