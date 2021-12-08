EXPLAINED: What restrictions will remain in place in Austria from Sunday?

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Austria’s new Chancellor Karl Neuhammer announced a range of updated Covid measures.

These measures will come into effect from Sunday, with the nationwide lockdown set to end at midnight on Saturday, December 11th.

One important detail is that while many types of businesses will again be allowed to open, the strict lockdown will still remain in place for the unvaccinated.

Keep in mind that these are the minimum nationwide standard measures, with tighter measures possible at a state level.

Vienna will not exit lockdown until the 20th of December except for retail trade. See below for specific state measures.

Hairdressers, tattoo parlours and other close contact services may reopen

From Monday, December 13th, hairdressers, tattoo parlours, massage services and other close contact services will again be allowed to open, but may only serve those with proof of vaccination or recovery from the virus.

These services, sometimes known as ‘close contact’ or ‘body hugging’ services (körpernahen Dienstleister), have been closed on a nationwide basis as part of the lockdown.

Bars and restaurants can open until 11pm

Bars and restaurants will again be allowed to open, although there is a nationwide curfew of 11pm.

Once again, only those who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus can visit these services.

Nightclubs and après ski bars must stay closed.

Events

Events with up to 1,000 people may take place provided people sit in assigned seats.

Masks

FFP2 masks must be worn in all closed rooms.

Sports

Vaccinated and recovered people are allowed to play sport, both indoor and outdoor.

FFP2 masks are not required to play sport.

Workplace

The current rules for the workplace, i.e. that a person be vaccinated, recovered or tested (3G rule) remain in place.

When will each Austrian state exit lockdown?

Also on Wednesday, some Austrian states announced they would be removing or relaxing measures at different times.

Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Burgenland said they would comply with the nationwide rules (i.e. those above) and would not put in place additional measures.

Vienna said retail would be allowed to open with the rest of the country, but bars and restaurants cannot open until the 20th.

In Salzburg, Lower Austria and Styria, retail can open with the rest of the country, but bars and restaurants cannot open until December 17th.

Carinthia is still finalising its plans and will announce them later.