EXPLAINED: What restrictions will remain in place in Austria from Sunday?

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalswitzer
Covid-19Covid-19 rules

Share this article
A sign in a window informs people that the 2G rule applies
Austria will emerge from lockdown this Sunday, although the measures in place will vary from state to state. Photo: THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalswitzer

With Austria’s nation-wide lockdown set to end this weekend, the government on Wednesday afternoon announced an updated set of Covid measures which are set to come into effect.

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Austria’s new Chancellor Karl Neuhammer announced a range of updated Covid measures. 

These measures will come into effect from Sunday, with the nationwide lockdown set to end at midnight on Saturday, December 11th. 

One important detail is that while many types of businesses will again be allowed to open, the strict lockdown will still remain in place for the unvaccinated. 

Keep in mind that these are the minimum nationwide standard measures, with tighter measures possible at a state level. 

Vienna will not exit lockdown until the 20th of December except for retail trade. See below for specific state measures. 

Hairdressers, tattoo parlours and other close contact services may reopen

From Monday, December 13th, hairdressers, tattoo parlours, massage services and other close contact services will again be allowed to open, but may only serve those with proof of vaccination or recovery from the virus. 

These services, sometimes known as ‘close contact’ or ‘body hugging’ services (körpernahen Dienstleister), have been closed on a nationwide basis as part of the lockdown. 

Bars and restaurants can open until 11pm

Bars and restaurants will again be allowed to open, although there is a nationwide curfew of 11pm. 

Once again, only those who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus can visit these services. 

Nightclubs and après ski bars must stay closed. 

Events

Events with up to 1,000 people may take place provided people sit in assigned seats. 

Masks

FFP2 masks must be worn in all closed rooms. 

Sports

Vaccinated and recovered people are allowed to play sport, both indoor and outdoor. 

FFP2 masks are not required to play sport. 

Workplace 

The current rules for the workplace, i.e. that a person be vaccinated, recovered or tested (3G rule) remain in place. 

When will each Austrian state exit lockdown?

Also on Wednesday, some Austrian states announced they would be removing or relaxing measures at different times. 

Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Burgenland said they would comply with the nationwide rules (i.e. those above) and would not put in place additional measures. 

Vienna said retail would be allowed to open with the rest of the country, but bars and restaurants cannot open until the 20th. 

In Salzburg, Lower Austria and Styria, retail can open with the rest of the country, but bars and restaurants cannot open until December 17th. 

Carinthia is still finalising its plans and will announce them later. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Reader question: Can I travel to Austria for tourism after lockdown?
FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: Can I travel to Austria for tourism after lockdown?

What are the travel rules between Austria and the UK right now?

What are the travel rules between Austria and the UK right now?

Austria’s nationwide lockdown to end this weekend – but what comes next?

Austria’s nationwide lockdown to end this weekend – but what comes next?

Covid-19 in Austria: Follow the latest developments as they happen

Covid-19 in Austria: Follow the latest developments as they happen

€600 fines: What’s the latest on Austria’s compulsory vaccine plan?

More than 40,000 protest vaccine mandate in Vienna

Franco-Austrian Covid jab under EU review

Austria to open shops on last advent Sunday after lockdown