Covid-19 in Austria: Follow the latest developments as they happen

Overview of the Covid-19 situation in Austria

As of December 6th the 7-day incidence rate (new infections per 100,000 people) was 581. Vorarlberg (964) now has the highest incidence, followed by Carinthia (813), while Burgenland (392) and Vienna (350) have the lowest rates but are still classed as “very high risk” by Austria’s Corona Commission.

A total of 129,428 people in Austria are currently positive for Covid-19 as of December 6th, with 2,465 people being treated for the disease in hospital outside ICUs, according to AGES. An additional 664 Covid patients are currently in intensive care.

A total of 6,404,837 people (71.7 percent of the total population) have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to the Health Ministry, and 6,020,505 (67.4 percent) have a valid vaccine pass as of December 5th.

Monday, December 6th

Thousands of vaccine passes become invalid today, due to a rule change that means second doses of Covid vaccines are valid for 270 days instead of 360.

Five arrests were made at mostly peaceful protests against Austria’s planned vaccine mandate at the weekend after a small minority of over 40,000 demonstrators clashed with police.

A parliamentarian from the far-right Freedom Party, Dagmar Belakowitsch, falsely stated in a speech at the protests that Austria’s hospitals are full not with Covid patients but with people requiring treatment as a result of the vaccine. Austria’s medical association has said this is false and appealed to the public to get information regarding Covid from public health authorities; intensive care stations are currently occupied by 654 patients receiving treatment for Covid-19 and 769 patients receiving care for other reasons.

By November 27th, there had been 270 applications made under the law which gives compensation for damage caused by Covid-19 vaccines (the majority of which are still pending, so it is not confirmed if the vaccine directly caused any harm), while over 13 million vaccine doses had been administered. Since the start of the pandemic, over 60,000 people in Austria have required hospital treatment for Covid-19, compared to 1,360 who have been treated in hospital or had a hospital stay extended close to the time of their vaccination.

A draft of the mandate law has reportedly been seen by several Austrian newspapers, who say it sets out fines of €600 for people who do not get the vaccine, up to a maximum of €2,400 a year.

How does Austria compare to its neighbours?

The chart below from Our World in Data shows how the number of reported daily Covid cases in Austria compares to those in neighbouring countries.

Note that case numbers depend on rates of testing as well as the prevalence of the virus, so this is not necessarily a true comparison of the spread of the virus in each country.

Do you have a question about Covid-19 in Austria? Contact our editorial team at [email protected] and they will get back to you and do their best to help.