Have your say: Is Vienna really the world’s least friendly city for foreigners?

The survey, carried out by expat group InterNations, has ranked Vienna as one of the toughest places in the world for international residents to make friends, and dead last in the category of ‘local friendliness’. That’s despite it receiving top marks for quality of life and work-life balance.

We want to know what you think – are things really that tough, and how is the situation outside the capital region? Most importantly, what are your tips for breaking down barriers and feeling at home here?

Please let us know by filling the form below, and we will share your experiences and tips with The Local readers in a future article.