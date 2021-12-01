PAYWALL FREE

Have your say: Is Vienna really the world’s least friendly city for foreigners?

Living in Austria

Friends laughing in cafe
How difficult is it really to find a group of friends in Austria? Photo: Brooke Cagle/Unsplash
After a recent survey ranked Vienna as one of the hardest places for foreign residents to get settled, and the very worst for local friendliness, we want to hear from you.

The survey, carried out by expat group InterNations, has ranked Vienna as one of the toughest places in the world for international residents to make friends, and dead last in the category of ‘local friendliness’. That’s despite it receiving top marks for quality of life and work-life balance.

We want to know what you think – are things really that tough, and how is the situation outside the capital region? Most importantly, what are your tips for breaking down barriers and feeling at home here?

READ ALSO: Why is Vienna no longer the ‘most liveable’ city in the world?

Please let us know by filling the form below, and we will share your experiences and tips with The Local readers in a future article.

