Covid-19 in Austria: Follow the latest developments as they happen

Overview of the Covid-19 situation in Austria

As of November 28th the 7-day incidence rate (new infections per 100,000 people) was 972. Salzburg (1,455) continues to have the highest incidence, followed by Carinthia (1,384), while Burgenland (639) and Vienna (528) have the lowest rates but are still classed as “very high risk” by Austria’s Corona Commission.

A total of 177,463 people in Austria are currently positive for Covid-19, with 2,624 people being treated for the disease in hospital outside ICUs, according to AGES. An additional 623 Covid patients are currently in intensive care.

A total of 6,324,253 people (70.8 percent of the total population) have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to the Health Ministry, and 5,956,197 (66.7 percent) have received two doses as of November 28th.

Monday, November 29th

Austria has reported its first known case of the new Omicron variant of Covid, the Health Ministry confirmed on Monday.

The government met with scientific experts for the first summit since the national lockdown began a week ago today, to discuss the plan going forward and the impact of the new variant. There was no press conference after the summit.

Austria broke a positive Covid record on Friday, administering more than 150,000 Covid vaccine doses for the first time. That topped the previous record of 144,419 from early June. The vast majority (113,965) were third doses of the vaccine, together with 17,612 first doses and 20,292 second doses.

How does Austria compare to its neighbours?

The chart below from Our World in Data shows how the number of reported daily Covid cases in Austria compares to those in neighbouring countries.

Note that case numbers depend on rates of testing as well as the prevalence of the virus, so this is not necessarily a true comparison of the spread of the virus in each country.

Do you have a question about Covid-19 in Austria? Contact our editorial team at [email protected] and they will get back to you and do their best to help.