IN PICTURES: Life in Vienna under new Austrian lockdown

Covid-19

A couple stand in front of shuttered Christmas markets in central Vienna
A couple stand in front of shuttered Christmas markets in central Vienna. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
Vienna is one of Europe's most beautiful spots during the festive season, but in 2021 once again things look a little different. Take a virtual walk through its empty streets past shuttered markets.

People rest in a passage of the State Opera, which has now fallen silent. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
 

Hofburg Palace, home to museums and the seat of the Austrian President. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP

Police patrol through the closed markets by St Stephan’s Cathedral, normally the centre of Christmas festivities and packed with tourists and locals. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
 

A walk up the stairs of the Albertina Art Museum. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP

The Christmas lights in central Vienna are intended to evoke a classic ballroom. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP

Tables and chairs are piled up in Graben, a busy shopping street. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP

Walking past a closed jewellery store in the centre of town. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP

The lights on the Christmas tree and market stalls still sparkle, but Stephansplatz is now empty of the craft, Gluhwein and food vendors. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
 
 

A hotdog vendor waits for customers — as a food retailer, he is allowed to remain open for takeaway. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP

Cleaning the streets after the last weekend pre-lockdown. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP

Austria is now closed for tourism, with all workers urged to work from home and non-essential businesses closed. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP

The Plague Column, a monument in central Vienna to remember victims of the plague. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP

