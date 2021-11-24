IN PICTURES: Life in Vienna under new Austrian lockdown

People rest in a passage of the State Opera, which has now fallen silent. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
Hofburg Palace, home to museums and the seat of the Austrian President. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
Police patrol through the closed markets by St Stephan’s Cathedral, normally the centre of Christmas festivities and packed with tourists and locals. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
A walk up the stairs of the Albertina Art Museum. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
The Christmas lights in central Vienna are intended to evoke a classic ballroom. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
Tables and chairs are piled up in Graben, a busy shopping street. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
Walking past a closed jewellery store in the centre of town. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
The lights on the Christmas tree and market stalls still sparkle, but Stephansplatz is now empty of the craft, Gluhwein and food vendors. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
A hotdog vendor waits for customers — as a food retailer, he is allowed to remain open for takeaway. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
Cleaning the streets after the last weekend pre-lockdown. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
Austria is now closed for tourism, with all workers urged to work from home and non-essential businesses closed. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
The Plague Column, a monument in central Vienna to remember victims of the plague. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
Member comments