Austrians respond to new lockdown with dry humour and memes

“Lockdown #4, you know the drill” and “Here we go again” were common refrains from restaurants and cafes, once again sharing details of their take-away offerings across their social media accounts.

The Tweet below also pokes fun at the now familiar routine of winter lockdown: “This year the lockdown Krampus comes again”, referring to the demonic figure whose job is to visit naughty children during the Christmas season and frighten them, a counterpart to St Nicholas who rewards good children with gifts.

heuer kommt wieder der lockdown krampus pic.twitter.com/YfqrTSF2eX — stefanie (@stefansargnagel) November 21, 2021

And this sign at a bar in Vienna is sure to give you an earworm.

Of course, lockdown wouldn’t be lockdown without some toilet paper discourse…

Hofer bringt ab Montag eine X-Mas-Edition auf den Markt. Die haben es gewusst!#lockdown pic.twitter.com/nBLphRnVpm — Alexander Fasching (@faschingxandl) November 19, 2021

“Hofer is launching a Christmas edition [of toilet paper] on Monday. They knew it!”

One of the tweaks to the Covid legislation from previous lockdowns is that skiing is now allowed. That fact hasn’t gone unnoticed or un-memed by social media users.

Andere Länder im HARTEN LOCKDOWN: Österreich im HARTEN LOCKDOWN: pic.twitter.com/titkGhfreg — Fabian Pimminger (@i_am_fabs) November 21, 2021

Nor did the sudden increase in wine bottles deposited at this Vienna recycling station.

Tag 2 #lockdown

Vermutlich habe ich nur den Augenblick erwischt, bevor wieder abgeholt wird 🤭 #MA48 pic.twitter.com/YDEBxaA8kP — Marlene Doiber (@MarleneDoiber) November 23, 2021

“I probably just missed the moment before it was all collected…”

We’ll leave you with this final Tweet, an example of the Austrian knack for approaching bleak situations with self-deprecating dry humour.

Mit Montag 0:00 Uhr war ich in mehr Lockdowns als in Beziehungen. — Philipp Brokes (@philbrokes) November 19, 2021

“As of midnight on Monday, I’ll have been in more lockdowns than relationships.”