Austria’s Covid-19 incidence rate passes 1,000 for the first time

The number of daily new cases also reached a new all-time high, with 15,809 reported in the last 24 hours by the Interior and Health Ministries.

The incidence rate is now at 1050 according to the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES)and is high in all parts of Austria, although there is regional variation.

Salzburg and Upper Austria have the highest rates at 1,787 and 1,667 respectively. The lowest rates are found in Vienna (620) and Styria (715).

Elsewhere, Burgenland has a seven-day incidence rate of 777, in Carinthia it’s 1,229, in Lower Austria 908, in Tyrol 1,144 and in Vorarlberg 1,194.

A total of 2,871 people are currently receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19, up by 84 from the previous day, and 520 of them are in intensive care units, according to the Health Ministry (note that the data from the ministry and from AGES differs slightly, which is due to the timing of reporting).

Since the start of the pandemic, 11,591 people have died of Covid-19 in Austria, 310 in the last week alone.

The Austrian government announced on Friday that it would bring in a general lockdown for the whole population starting on Monday, as well as making Covid-19 vaccination compulsory from February.

This is in response to the rapidly rising numbers of new cases, but more importantly the rise in patients needing intensive care treatment for Covid, which has put hospitals under pressure and risks having a severe impact on the availability of medical care.