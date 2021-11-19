Austria’s Covid-19 incidence rate passes 1,000 for the first time

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria
Covid-19

Share this article
Austria's Covid-19 incidence rate passes 1,000 for the first time
As well as an increased spread of the virus, Austria is seeing a steady rise in the number of Covid patients needing intensive care. Photo: Christof Stache/AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria

The Covid incidence rate (new infections per 10,000 people over seven days) has reached more than 1,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic in Austria.

The number of daily new cases also reached a new all-time high, with 15,809 reported in the last 24 hours by the Interior and Health Ministries.

The incidence rate is now at 1050 according to the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES)and is high in all parts of Austria, although there is regional variation.

Salzburg and Upper Austria have the highest rates at 1,787 and 1,667 respectively. The lowest rates are found in Vienna (620) and Styria (715).

Elsewhere, Burgenland has a seven-day incidence rate of 777, in Carinthia it’s 1,229, in Lower Austria 908, in Tyrol 1,144 and in Vorarlberg 1,194.

A total of 2,871 people are currently receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19, up by 84 from the previous day, and 520 of them are in intensive care units, according to the Health Ministry (note that the data from the ministry and from AGES differs slightly, which is due to the timing of reporting).

Since the start of the pandemic, 11,591 people have died of Covid-19 in Austria, 310 in the last week alone.

The Austrian government announced on Friday that it would bring in a general lockdown for the whole population starting on Monday, as well as making Covid-19 vaccination compulsory from February.

This is in response to the rapidly rising numbers of new cases, but more importantly the rise in patients needing intensive care treatment for Covid, which has put hospitals under pressure and risks having a severe impact on the availability of medical care.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

What we know about Austria’s plan for compulsory Covid vaccination

What we know about Austria’s plan for compulsory Covid vaccination

Austria announces new national lockdown and compulsory Covid vaccination

Austria announces new national lockdown and compulsory Covid vaccination

Austria passes one million total Covid-19 cases

Austria passes one million total Covid-19 cases

How did we get here? Why Austria is bringing in lockdowns again

How did we get here? Why Austria is bringing in lockdowns again

Salzburg and Upper Austria to go into full Covid lockdown

Salzburg and Upper Austria to go into full Covid lockdown

After locking down the unvaccinated, what next for Austria’s Covid measures?

After locking down the unvaccinated, what next for Austria’s Covid measures?

Austria hits all-time high for new Covid infections

Austria hits all-time high for new Covid infections

Travel: Austria tightens Covid entry rules

Travel: Austria tightens Covid entry rules

More news

What we know about Austria’s plan for compulsory Covid vaccination

What we know about Austria’s plan for compulsory Covid vaccination

Austria announces new national lockdown and compulsory Covid vaccination

Austria announces new national lockdown and compulsory Covid vaccination

Austria passes one million total Covid-19 cases

Austria passes one million total Covid-19 cases

How did we get here? Why Austria is bringing in lockdowns again

How did we get here? Why Austria is bringing in lockdowns again

Salzburg and Upper Austria to go into full Covid lockdown

After locking down the unvaccinated, what next for Austria’s Covid measures?

Austria hits all-time high for new Covid infections

Travel: Austria tightens Covid entry rules