LIVE: Austria announces fourth national lockdown and compulsory vaccination

The nationwide general lockdown will start on Monday, for at least ten days but for “a maximum” of 20, which would mean it ends on December 13th if no further changes are made. However, the lockdown for unvaccinated people is set to continue after the end of the general lockdown if judged necessary.

But the Chancellor and Health Minister both said a lockdown alone was not enough to end the “vicious circle” of increasing spread of the virus and repeated lockdowns. They announced that the government would begin preparing for a general vaccination requirement to come into effect in February 2022 at the latest.

Heath Minister Wolfgang Mückstein said: “The lockdown will break the fourth wave; the way out of the fifth wave is vaccination, vaccination, vaccination.”

“Our shared goal needs to be getting unvaccinated people, rather than shutting away the vaccinated,” said Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, but he added that despite extensive efforts, “we have not succeeded in getting enough people vaccinated.

He criticised the “irresponsible” anti-vaccine campaigns from Austrian politicians, saying: “There are too many political forces in this country, that have campaigned against [vaccination]. The consequences of this are overfilled intensive care stations and enormous human suffering.”

“This decision does not come easily to us. None of us enjoys bringing in measures that put limits on freedom,” said Schallenberg. He said that the decision was necessary because “too many among us have acted without solidarity”.

As well as getting a first vaccine dose for those who have not yet done so, the government announced that in the whole of Austria it would become possible to get a booster dose from four months after the second dose, a move that has already been taken in Vienna and Salzburg.

The lockdown will follow the rules that are already familiar to people in Austria. Reasons under which it is possible to leave the house include attending work if it is not possible to work from home, seeking medical care, essential shopping (such as for food or medicines) and exercise.

Schools will not be officially closed, remaining open for “those who need them”, for example young children of parents working essential jobs or those with extra learning needs, but the government called on parents to return to home-learning if at all possible.

For those children in schools, masks will be mandatory for all ages.

The governors of Salzburg and Upper Austria, the two regions with the highest spread of Covid-19, had already announced they would begin another lockdown for the whole population from Monday, lasting for at least three weeks in Salzburg and until December 17th in Upper Austria.

A lockdown was already in place for unvaccinated people across the whole country as of the start of this week.

Speaking at the press conference are Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein, Tyrol governor Günther Platter and Vienna mayor Michael Ludwig.

The announcement comes after Austria recorded another all-time high for new daily cases on Thursday, with 15,145 cases reported in 24 hours.