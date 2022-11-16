9 words and phrases that will make you sound like a true Austrian

1. Na?

“Na” is also often used in combination with other short words, to make some of the most frequently used German phrases, such as:

Na dann – Well then

Na ja – oh well

Na, toll – oh, great (sarcastic)

Na, und? – and so what?

Na klar! – but of course!

Na, los! – go on then!

READ ALSO: 10 German words that English should adopt

2. Doch

Using this multi-versatile four letter word will not only make you sound like a real native, but will also help you express yourself in a way that no English equivalent can!

The word has several meanings, but perhaps the most unique is its function as a negation of a negative statement, for example:

Hast du die Liste nicht mitgebracht? – Didn’t you bring the list?

Doch! – Yes I did!

or

Sie ist mir hoffentlich nicht mehr böse? – I hope she isn’t angry with me any more?

Doch! – Yes she is!

3. arschkalt

People walk in front of the snow-covered memorial of Empress Maria Theresa (1717-1780) in Vienna on December 3, 2020. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

This rather rude expression will come in handy when you want to make your feelings known about the weather this winter. Literally meaning “arse cold“, the word describes that sensation we all know well – when it’s so bitterly cold outside that your backside freezes.

4. Ach so

If you find yourself taken by surprise, or suddenly reminded of something, then use this phrase to convince everyone of your true Austrianness.

For example, if, while shopping, you’re reminded by the cashier to enter your pin, you can loudly and proudly declare:

Ach soooo! – Ah, now I see!

5. Feierabend

When you’re about to leave work this evening, and your colleagues ask “gehst du schon?“ (are you going already?) tell them “ja – ich habe schon Feierabend“ (“Yes, it’s the end of work for me already”).

This cheerful sounding compound noun literally means “celebration evening“ and is used to mean “the end of work”. The “Feier” (celebration) part, reflects the meaning of leisure, free or rest time.

READ ALSO: 10 catchy songs to help you learn German

Examples:

um 17 Uhr ist bei uns Feierabend – We stop working here at 5pm

Wir machen jetzt Feierabend – We’re calling it a day now

6. Egal

Don’t care? Then tell someone: “es ist mir egal!“

This word is used surprisingly often to express indifference or to describe something of little consequence, and has the same linguistic roots as the English word “equal”.

Examples:

es ist mir egal was du sagst – I don’t care what you say

es ist egal wo du herkommst – It doesn’t matter where you come from

7. Das ist mir Wurst

If you want to go one step further than “egal“, you can declare: “das ist mir Wurst!“ – literally meaning “that is sausage to me!“ – to show that you really couldn’t care less.

Want to sound even more authentic? Just make the word “Wurst” into “Wurscht” – because that’s how they pronounce sausage in southern Germany.

8. Es geht

Literally meaning “it goes”, this phrase is a very Austrian way of saying that things are not great, but they’re ok.

Examples:

Es wird eine Stunde dauern, geht das? – It will take an hour, is that ok?

Es geht – It’s alright

9. Ich verstehe nur Bahnhof

Finally, if you haven’t got a clue what someone is saying (or want to fit in), tell them: “Ich verstehe nur Bahnhof” – literally “I only understand train station” – a way of saying: “I’m confused.”

This idiom is similar in meaning to the English “it’s all Greek to me”, and shows that you don’t understand something, or don’t want to understand something.