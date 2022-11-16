For members
GERMAN LANGUAGE
9 words and phrases that will make you sound like a true Austrian
As a non-native speaker, it can sometimes be tricky to blend in with the locals. That’s why we’ve put together this list of 9 words and phrases that will help you sound like a proper Austrian.
Published: 18 November 2021 16:26 CET
Updated: 16 November 2022 16:52 CET
GERMAN LANGUAGE
The seven stages of learning German every foreigner goes through
German is a notoriously difficult language to learn and the path to fluency is marked by milestones that every budding German speaker will recognise.
Published: 1 November 2022 15:16 CET
Updated: 8 November 2022 16:25 CET
