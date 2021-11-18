Posting Christmas presents from Austria? Here’s what you need to know

To make sure a parcel arrives in time for Christmas in Austria, domestic parcels should be posted by December 21st for regular post, or by December 23rd with the express service.

When sending a parcel to another European country the deadline is December 15th.

And for gifts going outside Europe, the deadline is December 13th.

Within Austria, letters and cards should be sent by December 20th for economy post and by December 22nd with priority post.

To send letters and cards to another country in Europe, the economy post deadline is December 12th and for the rest of the world it is December 8th.

A full list of dates and destinations can be found at the Austria Post website.

Post offices in Austria are open during Christmas week from December 20th to December 23rd and the opening hours are 8am to 6pm. On December 24th, all branches are open from 9am to midday.

Austria Post is warning that Covid-19 restrictions could lead to delays and advises customers to send any post as early as possible to ensure it arrives in time for Christmas.

Sending post to the UK post-Brexit

The UK is no longer a member of the EU, which means an increase in prices when sending some packages, and occasionally a requirement for extra forms.

The cost of sending a letter to the UK has not changed as the country is considered as “the rest of Europe”.

But parcels have been moved from Zone 1 to Zone 2, so these prices have increased.

For example, before Brexit, it would cost €16.28 to send a 2kg parcel from Austria to the UK. Today it costs €20.58.

Also, parcels need a customs form to be filled out, all Post Express International items being sent to the UK now require a commercial invoice.

