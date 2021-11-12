Key points: New Covid rules for Salzburg and Upper Austria

Both of the regions, which have the highest incidence rates in Austria causing a severe strain on the medical sector, will introduce a lockdown for unvaccinated people (you can read more on that here). They have also announced a tightening of Covid restrictions primarily affecting nightlife, events and Christmas markets.

Upper Austria

‘Night gastronomy’ venues must close until December 6th. That’s primarily bars and night clubs, but also some late-night dining venues. There’s a blanket ban on large events until December 6th, with an exception only for the professional sports and culture sector, as long as they have an FFP2 mask mandate and assigned seating.

Christmas markets may take place, but FFP2 masks must be worn, and consumption on-site is not allowed (though buying food or drink to take away is permitted).

From Monday, FFP2 mask mandates will also apply in all enclosed indoor spaces, for example in restaurants except while seated.

Salzburg

The FFP2 mask mandate has been extended to cover all enclosed indoor spaces and events where the 2G rule previously applied. This includes places with the 2G rule such as services requiring close physical contact like hairdressers or salons, events over 25 people, and Christmas markets for example. They must also be worn in restaurants except while seated.

No sale of alcohol allowed at Christmas markets.

In restaurants, food and drink may only be consumed when seated, whether indoors or outdoors.

These measures are being introduced in response to a rapid rise in Covid-19 infections which has put strain on hospitals in these two regions in particular.

On Friday, 1,236 new Covid cases had been reported over the past seven days per 100,000 people in Salzburg, and 1,196 in Upper Austria, both significantly above the Austrian average incidence rate of 776.

