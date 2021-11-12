Austria plans new Covid lockdown for the unvaccinated

“Our aim is clear: we want on Sunday to give the green light for a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told a press conference. This would mean people without proof of 2G (full vaccination or recovery from Covid-19) would be unable to leave their homes except for essential reasons.

He described Austria’s vaccination rate — just 65 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 — as “shameful”.

A lockdown for the unvaccinated was proposed on Thursday by the governor of Upper Austria, the region with the highest Covid-19 incidence rates, pending legal approval from the government. Also on Thursday, Austria’s Corona Commission warned of a “serious threat to medical care” for the whole population and recommended that a lockdown for the unvaccinated should be introduced nationwide.

Schallenberg did not confirm whether the lockdown would apply in the whole country or only for the highest incidence regions , but said he was in favour of “a nationwide solution”. Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein confirmed the lockdown would apply at least in Upper Austria and Salzburg, the two highest incidence regions.

Both regions had already announced tighter Covid restrictions this week in response to the severe strain on the healthcare sector, including extending the FFP2 mask mandate, banning the sale of alcohol at Christmas markets, and cancelling most large events over the next few weeks.

It is not yet clear exactly how the lockdown would work, nor how it would be enforced.

People without proof of 2G (either full vaccination or a recent recovery from Covid-19) would only be allowed to leave their homes under certain circumstances, similar to previous lockdowns for the general population, such as work or essential shopping and exercise. Schallenberg reiterated previous statements that the government had no intention of bringing in another general lockdown.

One of the challenges of such a differentiated lockdown is how checks will be enforced.

Schallenberg addressed this in his comments on Friday, telling reporters: “We do not live in a police state. We cannot and do not want to check every street corner.”

The announcement comes as Austria continues to report some of the highest Covid-19 incidence rates in Europe, with two of its nine regions’ seven-day incidence rates (new cases per 100,000 people) above the 1,000 mark.

People without either proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or recent recovery from the illness are already excluded from parts of society including for example events, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers as of Monday November 8th. A lockdown would mean this group could not leave their homes other than for essential reasons such as going to work, supermarkets, or walking for exercise.

The lockdown will bring Austria to the fifth stage of its five-step Covid-19 restrictions plan, which was updated only three weeks ago to add two new levels. The fifth stage, a lockdown for the unvaccinated, was linked to the ICU occupancy rate exceeding 600 ICU beds (or 30 per cent occupancy). Austria had 437 Covid-19 patients in its intensive care units according to the most recent update from healthcare.

