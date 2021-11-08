Covid-19 in Austria: Follow the latest developments as they happen

Overview of the Covid-19 situation in Austria

As of November 8th, the 7-day incidence rate (new infections per 100,000 people) was 600. Upper Austria has the highest incidence (932) followed by Salzburg (922), while Burgenland (475) and Vienna (381) have the lowest rates but still a sharp upward trend.

A total of 83,636 people in Austria were currently positive for Covid-19 on November 8th, with 1,874 people being treated for the disease in hospital, according to AGES. A total of 354 Covid patients are currently in intensive care

A total of 5,978,901 people (66.9 percent of the total population, and 75.7 percent of the population eligible for vaccination) have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to the Health Ministry, and 5,766,651 (64.6 percent) have received two doses as of November 8th.

Rules in place at the moment include an FFP2 mask mandate for everyone on public transport and in all shops and retail venues, and proof of 2G (vaccination or recovery, or negative test) needed for entry to many businesses.

Monday, November 8th

A new set of strict Covid rules come into effect across Austria from today, meaning that 2G (proof of vaccination or recovery) is required to enter venues including restaurants, hairdressers, events, and cinemas. Until November 6th, there will be a transition period during which a first dose plus a negative PCR test will be sufficient, to allow everyone enough time to get both doses.

The 2G announcement on Friday prompted a surge in demand for vaccines over the weekend, though some regions had limited availability on Sunday, which led to queues and criticism of the authorities.

On Saturday, Austria recorded an all-time high for new daily Covid infections, meaning more new cases were detected within a 24-hour period (9,943) than at any other point since the pandemic began. The previous daily record was 9,586 new cases, reported on November 13th 2020.

How does Austria compare to its neighbours?

The chart below from Our World in Data shows how the number of reported daily Covid cases in Austria compares to those in neighbouring countries.

Note that case numbers depend on rates of testing as well as the prevalence of the virus, so this is not necessarily a true comparison of the spread of the virus in each country.

Do you have a question about Covid-19 in Austria? Contact our editorial team at [email protected] and they will get back to you and do their best to help.