Austria sees bump in vaccine take up after 2G announcement

Some 10,000 people had their first shot of a vaccine in Austria on Saturday a day after the government announced that it was bringing in new rules only allowing vaccinated and recovered people into restaurants, cultural venues and other indoor areas.

Meanwhile long queues were spotted outside vaccine stations such as the vaccine bus in Vienna-Döbling on Sunday.

On Friday, before the government announcement, some 17,000 people turned up for their first shot, according to a report in Der Standard.

On Saturday some 32,000 vaccinations were carried out, most of them being booster doses. Doctors have already administered 213,000 vaccinations this week – the highest number since early August.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg made clear on Sunday that he does not expect the restrictions on the unvaccinated to be lifted within the next six weeks.

“It will probably be a 2G Christmas,” he told the Kronen Zeitung. Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler also said that the restrictions would “in all likelihood” still be in effect on New Year’s Eve.

A total of 8,554 new cases of infection with the coronavirus were confirmed nationwide on Sunday, a significant increase on a week ago when 5,684 new cases were reported.

