Covid-19 in Austria: Follow the latest developments this week

Overview of the Covid-19 situation in Austria

As of November 2nd, the 7-day incidence rate (new infections per 100,000 people) was 391. Salzburg has the highest incidence (595) followed by Upper Austria (590), while Burgenland (259) and Vienna (232) have the lowest rates.

A total of 59,697 people in Austria were currently positive for Covid-19 on November 2nd, with 1,444 people being treated for the disease in hospital.

A total of 5,905,637 people (66.1 percent of the total population, and 74.7 percent of the population eligible for vaccination) have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose and 5,724,436 (64 percent) have received two doses as of November 2nd.

Rules in place at the moment include an FFP2 mask mandate for everyone on public transport and in supermarkets and pharmacies, and proof of 3G (vaccination, recovery, or negative test) needed for entry to many businesses, with stricter rules in some regions. Find out about the rules in detail at the link below:

Tuesday, November 2nd

Two Austrian regions, Vienna and Vorarlberg, are rolling out Covid vaccine booster shots from today. To get the third dose, at least six months must have passed since your second dose.

Self-PCR tests are being ruled out in Styria from today, as the regions are stepping up offerings of PCR tests due to the 3G and 2.5G rules in place at various locations from the workplace to restaurants. It comes as Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein warned Austria is close to reaching the threshold at which national measures will be stepped up and antigen tests will no longer be accepted.

More parts of Austria have had exit checks introduced, meaning proof of 3G (vaccination, recovery or a negative test) is required in order to leave particularly high-incidence areas: Perg, Steyr-Land and Vöcklabruck in Upper Austria and Waidhofen an der Ybbs in Lower Austria.

Monday, November 1st

Austria’s 3G rule for workplaces comes into effect today, meaning you will need to show proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative test in order to enter a workplace if there’s a chance you will have contact with others. For the first two weeks, there is a transition period where you can instead wear an FFP2 mask if you don’t have 3G.

But in other workplaces, employees who show proof of 3G will no longer need to wear masks. This means that staff in supermarkets for example will not need to wear them because they will be showing their 3G proof (although customers still need to wear FFP2 masks).

How does Austria compare to its neighbours?

The chart below from Our World in Data shows how the number of reported daily Covid cases in Austria compares to those in neighbouring countries.

Do you have a question about Covid-19 in Austria? Contact our editorial team at [email protected] and they will get back to you and do their best to help.