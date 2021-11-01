Today in Austria: A round-up of the latest news on Monday

<p class="p1"><strong>New Covid rules start today</strong></p><p class="p1">From Monday, November 1st, Austria will put in place new Covid rules aimed at halting the spread of the virus and encouraging vaccinations.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Starting from November 1st, anyone who cannot rule out coming into contact with other people at their workplace will need to show proof of 3G (vaccination, recovery or negative test) in order to enter.</p><p class="p1">Employees in hospitals, nursing homes and care homes for the elderly will still need to wear face masks in addition to providing proof of 3G. The same applies to visitors.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20211020/explained-how-will-austrias-covid-rules-change-in-november/"><strong>EXPLAINED: How will Austria’s Covid rules change in November?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">But in other workplaces, employees who show proof of 3G will no longer need to wear masks. This means that staff in supermarkets for example will not need to wear them, and the change is made possible by the 3G requirement in workplaces.</p><p class="p1">There will also be a range of other changes to Covid measures put in place later in November, which we’ve outlined here.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20211028/explained-everything-that-changes-in-austria-in-november-2021/"><strong>EXPLAINED: Everything that changes in Austria in November 2021</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>Vienna to roll out booster shots from Tuesday</strong></p><p class="p1">Vienna will start administering booster jabs for Covid from November 2nd onwards.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">So far, Vienna has administered 50,000 booster vaccinations to people in risk groups, but the vaccinations will now be open to all.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">"Everyone is called upon to pick up the third jab, only then can we safely get through the pandemic," mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) said on Monday.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20211007/how-do-i-get-my-covid-booster-shot-in-austria/"><strong>READ MORE: How do I get my Covid booster shot in Austria?</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>Job vacancy numbers higher than before the pandemic</strong></p><p class="p1">There are more than 139,000 job vacancies in Austria, which is seven percent higher than before the crisis and amounts to the highest figures since 2009.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Strong underlying economic conditions as the country rebounds from the pandemic - four percent GDP growth predicted for 2021 and five percent in 2022 - are facilitating the increase in vacancies, while similarly strong conditions abroad has meant a decrease in the number of cross-border commuters and foreign workers heading to Austria.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.krone.at/2545004">According to Statistics Austria</a>, who put together the findings, there are vacancies throughout the retail sector in Austria.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Retailer Sport 2000 is looking for 300 new staff, with 60 English-speaking positions, <a href="https://www.krone.at/2545004">reports Austria’s Kronen Zeitung</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">A comprehensive list of job vacancy areas can be seen at the <a href="https://www.krone.at/2545004">following link</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Winter tyre season starts today</strong></p><p class="p1">As of November 1st, winter tyres are compulsory on Austrian roads during snowy, icy or wintry conditions.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This rule is in place until April 15th.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20211021/why-winter-tyres-could-be-more-expensive-in-austria-this-year/"><strong>READ MORE: Why winter tyres could be more expensive in Austria this year</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>Austria to send out letters to all unvaccinated</strong></p><p class="p1">Anyone who has not yet received a Covid vaccination before November 1st will be sent a letter from the Austrian government <a href="https://kurier.at/politik/inland/corona-ungeimpfte-erhalten-brief-von-der-sozialversicherung/401787242">encouraging them to get the jab</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The letter will inform them about the risk of seriously contracting the virus, as well as showing where they are able to get the vaccination.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Only 62 percent of Austrians are fully vaccinated against Covid, which is below the European average and well short of the percentage needed to reach herd immunity.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
Member comments