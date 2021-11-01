Today in Austria: A round-up of the latest news on Monday

New Covid rules start today

From Monday, November 1st, Austria will put in place new Covid rules aimed at halting the spread of the virus and encouraging vaccinations.

Starting from November 1st, anyone who cannot rule out coming into contact with other people at their workplace will need to show proof of 3G (vaccination, recovery or negative test) in order to enter.

Employees in hospitals, nursing homes and care homes for the elderly will still need to wear face masks in addition to providing proof of 3G. The same applies to visitors.

But in other workplaces, employees who show proof of 3G will no longer need to wear masks. This means that staff in supermarkets for example will not need to wear them, and the change is made possible by the 3G requirement in workplaces.

There will also be a range of other changes to Covid measures put in place later in November, which we’ve outlined here.

Vienna to roll out booster shots from Tuesday

Vienna will start administering booster jabs for Covid from November 2nd onwards.

So far, Vienna has administered 50,000 booster vaccinations to people in risk groups, but the vaccinations will now be open to all.

“Everyone is called upon to pick up the third jab, only then can we safely get through the pandemic,” mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) said on Monday.

Job vacancy numbers higher than before the pandemic

There are more than 139,000 job vacancies in Austria, which is seven percent higher than before the crisis and amounts to the highest figures since 2009.

Strong underlying economic conditions as the country rebounds from the pandemic – four percent GDP growth predicted for 2021 and five percent in 2022 – are facilitating the increase in vacancies, while similarly strong conditions abroad has meant a decrease in the number of cross-border commuters and foreign workers heading to Austria.

According to Statistics Austria, who put together the findings, there are vacancies throughout the retail sector in Austria.

Retailer Sport 2000 is looking for 300 new staff, with 60 English-speaking positions, reports Austria’s Kronen Zeitung.

A comprehensive list of job vacancy areas can be seen at the following link.

Winter tyre season starts today

As of November 1st, winter tyres are compulsory on Austrian roads during snowy, icy or wintry conditions.

This rule is in place until April 15th.

Austria to send out letters to all unvaccinated

Anyone who has not yet received a Covid vaccination before November 1st will be sent a letter from the Austrian government encouraging them to get the jab.

The letter will inform them about the risk of seriously contracting the virus, as well as showing where they are able to get the vaccination.

Only 62 percent of Austrians are fully vaccinated against Covid, which is below the European average and well short of the percentage needed to reach herd immunity.