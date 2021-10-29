Tyrol becomes latest Austrian region to tighten Covid measures

FFP2 masks will be compulsory in more areas, while unvaccinated people will see increased restrictions. Photo: Alex Halada/AFP
The Austrian region of Tyrol on Friday announced a new set of stricter Covid-19 measures, meaning unvaccinated people will no longer be able to access evening dining, bars or large events.

Tyrol will join Vienna and Styria in implementing the ‘2G rule’ for evening dining and events over 500 people, which means entry will only be possible with proof of a Covid-19 vaccination or recovery, and not with a negative test.

Like Styria, the changes in Tyrol will come into effect from November 8th. 

And in addition to the 2G rule, Tyrol will also extend its FFP2 mask mandate, requiring these masks in all retail locations (such as shopping centres and non-essential shops) and in cultural venues like museums and libraries. At the moment, the mask mandate only applies to unvaccinated people, but from November 8th this applies to everyone in Tyrol. This is already the case in Vienna, Salzburg, Upper Austria, and will apply in Styria from November 8th too.

In medical locations including nursing homes, hospitals and doctors, a 2.5G rule will apply, meaning that negative antigen tests will no longer be accepted for entry, with only proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative PCR test considered valid.

The regional governor Günther Platter said at a press conference announcing the measures that this was the only alternative due to the rising trend in patient numbers requiring hospital treatment. 

Across Tyrol, there are 82 patients in hospital due to Covid-19, 20 of them in intensive care units, and Platter said the latter figure was forecast to reach 30 by the end of next week.

