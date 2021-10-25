Covid-19 in Austria: Follow the latest developments this week

Overview of the Covid-19 situation in Austria

As of October 25th, the 7-day incidence rate (new infections per 100,000 people) was 260, while three regions were marked as ‘very high risk’: Upper Austria, Lower Austria and Salzburg.

A total of 39,030 people in Austria were currently positive for Covid-19 on October 25th, with 809 people being treated for the disease in hospital.

A total of 5,851,197 people (65 percent of the total population, and 74 percent of the population eligible for vaccination) have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose and 5,686,240 (63.7 percent) have received two doses as of October 23rd.

Rules in place at the moment include an FFP2 mask mandate for everyone on public transport and in supermarkets and pharmacies, and proof of 3G (vaccination, recovery, or negative test) needed for entry to many businesses, with stricter rules in both Salzburg and Vienna. Find out about the rules in detail at the links below:

Monday, October 25th

Demonstrations against Austria’s Covid-19 restrictions are planned for Tuesday, a national holiday, in Vienna.

Around 150 people joined a demonstration on Saturday near the capital’s Museum Quartier, and much higher numbers are expected to take part on Tuesday.

According to motorists’ association ÖAMTC, up to 5,000 people are expected to march along the route Mariahilfer Straße – Getreidemarkt – Lothringerstraße – Resselpark between 1 and 2pm, with a second demonstration planned between 4 and 6pm on the route Karlsplatz – Kärntner Straße – Ringstraße – Franz Josfes-Kai – Ringstraße Schwarzenbergplatz – Lothringerstraße – Resselpark. This could lead to traffic jams, especially at entrances to the city, the association warns.

Austria’s Health Ministry has updated its Covid dashboard, making it possible to track the number of third doses of the Covid vaccine administered as well as first and second doses. We will start incorporating the new data into this roundup.

The dashboard has also been updated with data showing clearly the protective effect of the Covid vaccination, as part of efforts to drive up Austria’s sluggish vaccination rate.

The winter tourism industry has warned of struggles to hire enough staff, with the Chamber of Commerce warning that Austria could be short of 20,000 seasonal workers. Potential factors in the shortage include working conditions, national quotas on the number of non-EU workers who may come to Austria for jobs in the industry, and Austria’s non-acceptance of certain vaccines administered abroad but not approved by the EU.

Board member of the JUFA hotels group Gerhard Wendl told the ORF broadcaster that the Styria region in particular was reliant in workers from nearby Hungary, where Russia’s Sputnik vaccine was used, and said the group was calling for this to be expected as proof of vaccination for seasonal workers.

And in case you missed it, on Friday evening the government announced plans for tougher restrictions in the event that Covid-19 has a severe impact on healthcare, including a potential lockdown for unvaccinated people.

At the newly introduced level 4 (500 intensive care beds occupied), negative tests would no longer be accepted as entry proof for restaurants, hotels and large events — also called the 2G rule (geimpft or genesen; vaccinated or recovered). And at level 5 (600 intensive care beds occupied), the country would introduce a lockdown for unvaccinated people.

How does Austria compare to its neighbours?

The chart below from Our World in Data shows how the number of reported daily Covid cases in Austria compares to those in neighbouring countries.

Do you have a question about Covid-19 in Austria? Contact our editorial team at [email protected] and they will get back to you and do their best to help.