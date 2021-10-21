How to get the flu vaccine for free in Vienna this winter

The City of Vienna is providing 450,000 free flu vaccinations this year in a bid to reduce demand on the health service during the winter months.

From November 2nd, people that live or work in Vienna will be able to access a free flu vaccination.

The City of Vienna is rolling out the winter campaign to support the city’s health service during the coming winter months as the Covid-19 pandemic continues. The campaign will run until March 31st 2021.

Even people that live in another federal state can receive a free flu vaccination if they work or study in Vienna.

Children aged between six months and 15 years are already eligible for a free flu jab wherever they live in Austria, and other groups such as over-60s or healthcare staff are often eligible to get the vaccine for free, but in Vienna anyone can get the jab cost-free.

In a Tweet, Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig said the free vaccinations are “part of the social services that guarantee everyone access to medical care and prevention in our city.”

Neben der Impfung gegen #Corona bietet die @Stadt_Wien ab 2. November die Gratis-Grippe – Impfung an. Die Gratis-Impfungen sehen wir als Teil der sozialen Dienstleistungen an, die jeden/r Zugang zur medizinischen Versorgung und Prävention in unserer Stadt garantieren. https://t.co/AQb1fNAfWI — Michael Ludwig (@BgmLudwig) October 21, 2021

Peter Hacker, City Councillor for Health, said: “Our healthcare system is still being challenged by the corona pandemic. In addition to self-protection, a flu vaccination is also an important contribution to protecting others and to keeping the burden on our hospitals and our healthcare system as low as possible.”

The Vienna Medical Association is expecting a strong flu season this year after a lull last winter due to the Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions which limited the spread of flu as well.

Thomas Szekeres, President of the Vienna Medical Association, said: “Like Corona, the flu can be prevented by a vaccination. I therefore appeal to everyone – go to your family doctor, take your child to your paediatrician or to a vaccination centre and get vaccinated against the flu.”

Flu vaccinations will take place at 11 locations across the city, including doctor’s clinics, the Austria Centre Vienna and in nursing homes.

Vaccination appointments can be made online from October 25th 2021 at impfservice.wien or by calling 1450.

Vienna flu vaccination locations

1020 Vienna, Karmelitergasse 9, 1st floor

1030 Vienna, Thomas-Klestil-Platz 8/2

1120 Vienna, Am Schöpfwerk 29/11 / R10

1150 Vienna, Gasgasse 8-10

1180 Vienna, Martinstraße 100, 1st floor

1210 Vienna, Wassermanngasse 7

1220 Vienna, Schrödingerplatz (entrance VHS)

1220 Vienna, Austria Center Vienna

ÖGK:

1210 Vienna, Karl-Aschenbrenner-Gasse 3 (7.45am – 1.45pm)

1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 15-19 (8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

KFA:

1210 Vienna, Franz-Jonas-Platz 8/1/2

Monday to Thursday from 8am to 3pm, and on Friday from 8am to 2pm.