Covid-19 in Austria: Follow all the latest developments

Overview of the Covid-19 situation in Austria

As of October 18th, the 7-day incidence rate (new infections per 100,000 people) was 172.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 1,897 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours as of October 18th. Since the start of the pandemic, 11,180 people in Austria have died of the virus.

A total of 5,815,884 people (65.1 percent of the total population) have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose and 5,521,107 (68.1 percent) have received two doses as of October 18th.

Rules in place at the moment include an FFP2 mask mandate for everyone on public transport and in supermarkets and pharmacies, and proof of 3G (vaccination, recovery, or negative test) needed for entry to many businesses. Find out about the rules in detail at the links below:

How Austria currently compares to its neighbours?

The chart below from Our World in Data shows how the number of reported daily Covid cases in Austria compares to those in neighbouring countries. As the chart shows Austria’s rates have been higher than most of its neighbouring countries and continue to rise.

‘Exit tests’ introduced for 3 towns in Salzburg

The region of Salzburg will require proof of 2.5G (vaccination, recovery, or a negative PCR test) in order for residents or visitors to leave the municipalities of Adnet and Annaberg-Lungötz, starting from October 20th until at least November 3rd.

This comes after the requirement was introduced for the town of St Koloman last week, initially until October 31st.

‘Alles gurgelt’ tests to launch in Styria

In Vienna, more than 10 million at-home PCR tests have been used, called ‘Alles gurgelt’ (everyone gargles) — of which 0.49 percent returned a positive result. From November, the tests will also be rolled out in the Styria region.

Residents will need to download an app, then they can pick up the tests at pharmacies, carry out the test at home (including filming yourself gargling) and hand in the test to one of 460 drop-off points across the region including at pharmacies and Spar supermarkets. The results will be available within 24 hours.

French-Austrian lab reports positive results from new Covid vaccine trials

Potential good news in the fight against Covid-19: Franco-Austrian biotech lab Valneva said that its Phase 3 clinical trials showed “positive” results. The French government has said that the European Union was still in negotiations to buy the vaccine, after the UK government terminated its own supply deal last month, which is so far the only order for Valneva.

We have started regular updates on the Covid-19 situation in Austria as part of our effort to keep Austria’s English-speaking population updated on the news you need to know. If you have questions or feedback, you can contact us at [email protected] or by submitting your question using the form below.