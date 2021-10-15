What are Salzburg’s current Covid-19 rules and restrictions?

3G, 2G and 2.5G

Nationwide, Austria uses the 3G rule. You can enter certain venues by showing proof you fit into one of the following categories: Geimpft (vaccinated), Genesen (recovered), Getestet (tested negative).

Proof of vaccination includes either Austria’s own Grüner pass, or an EU digital Covid-19 pass (if you have an EU pass with a QR code but live in Austria, you will be able to upload this to your Grüner pass) or other equivalent.

2.5G is the term used when antigen tests are not accepted for entry, so you either need proof of vaccination or recovery, or a negative PCR test.

Visiting restaurants, bars and cafes

There are no limits on opening times for food and drink venues.

In Salzburg, the 3G rule applies for entry to restaurants and gastronomy during the day time, and you’ll also need to register your details.

There are stricter rules for evening dining and drinking, and slightly looser restrictions for take-away food (see below).

Evening dining and bars

Separate rules apply to what’s known as ‘night gastronomy’ (Nachtgastronomie in German). There is no legal definition for this, but it generally covers dining and drinking during the evening and night time, as well as night clubs.

A 2.5G rule applies in most of Austria, including Salzburg, meaning that an antigen test is not sufficient for entry.

Night gastronomy venues also need to collect customers’ data; they will usually do this using a registration app when you arrive.

Take-away food

You can enter restaurants and cafes to pick up food to takeaway without proof of 3G. This also applies to street food stalls, for example.

However, you need to wear an FPP2 mask at all times while inside the venue.

Visiting cultural venues (theatres, museums, libraries etc)

In venues like theatres and cinemas, the 3G rules and the usual restrictions on events apply.

In other cultural venues, like galleries, museums and libraries, there is no 3G rule, but unvaccinated people need to wear an FFP2 mask.

Shops and supermarkets

There is no limit on opening hours for shops, and you do not need proof of 3G to enter.

At supermarkets and pharmacies, everyone must wear a FFP2 mask, regardless of vaccination status.

In Salzburg, compulsory FFP2 mask wearing also applies to all other retail shops, regardless of your vaccination status.

Events

The 3G rule applies to events for over 25 people. Larger events, over 100 people, also need to collect attendees’ data.

Hairdressers and beauty salons

For this kind of service where you need to have a close proximity to staff (think nail salons and masseurs as well), the 3G rule applies nationwide.

In Salzburg, you also need to wear an FFP2 mask at these kind of businesses, regardless of your vaccination status.

Face masks

In any situations where wearing a face mask is mandatory, you should wear an FFP2 mask, not a cloth mask or ordinary surgical mask.

You need to wear an FFP2 mask at all times while using public transport, regardless of your vaccination status.

You also need to wear an FFP2 mask inside all retail shops and at businesses like hair dressers or beauty salons (note that these rules are stricter than elsewhere in Austria) and unvaccinated people must wear them at cultural venues like museums.

Where can I find out more?

We do our best to keep this page regularly updated; you can see when it was last fact-checked and updated by checking the date in the top corner.

We also recommend the following websites:

If you have questions about the Covid-19 situation in Austria, please contact our editorial team at [email protected] or submit them using the form below and we will do our best to help.