What are the Covid-19 rules and restrictions in Vienna now?

Nationwide, Austria uses the 3G rule. You can enter certain venues by showing proof you fit into one of the following categories: Geimpft (vaccinated), Genesen (recovered), Getestet (tested negative).

Proof of vaccination includes either Austria’s own Grüner pass, or an EU digital Covid-19 pass (if you have an EU pass with a QR code but live in Austria, you will be able to upload this to your Grüner pass) or other equivalent.

Proof of testing negative is defined differently in Vienna compared to the rest of the country.

Firstly, antigen tests are not considered as valid proof for entry tests. This means you need to test negative using a PCR test, which is then valid for 48 hours (compared to 72 hours in the rest of the country). This means that many places in Vienna effectively use 2.5G (proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative PCR test).

And you should also be aware that Vienna has stricter rules for unvaccinated people in place.

Children aged under 6 do not have to follow 2G or 2.5G entry restrictions, and do not need to wear a mask even where this is mandated for other people.

Visiting restaurants, bars and cafes

There are no limits on opening times for food and drink venues.

In Vienna, the 2.5G rule applies for entry to restaurants and gastronomy during the day time.

There are stricter rules for evening dining and drinking, and slightly looser restrictions for take-away food (see below).

Evening dining and bars

Separate rules apply to what’s known as ‘night gastronomy’ (Nachtgastronomie in German). There is no legal definition for this, but it generally covers dining and drinking during the evening and night time, as well as night clubs.

Vienna has implemented a 2G rule for these venues, meaning that a negative test is not sufficient for entry, not even a PCR test. This is in place until at least the end of October.

Night gastronomy venues also need to collect customers’ data; they will usually do this using a registration app when you arrive.

For employees in these businesses, the 2.5G rule applies, meaning a negative PCR test is accepted.

Take-away food

You can enter restaurants and cafes to pick up food to takeaway without proof of 3G. This also applies to street food stalls, for example.

However, you need to wear an FPP2 mask at all times while inside the venue.

Visiting cultural venues (theatres, museums, libraries etc)

In venues like theatres and cinemas, the 3G rules and the usual restrictions on events apply.

In other cultural venues, like galleries, museums and libraries, there is no 3G rule. Everyone needs to wear an FFP2 mask in these venues, regardless of their vaccination status.

Shops and supermarkets

There is no limit on opening hours for shops, and you do not need proof of 3G to enter.

At supermarkets and pharmacies, everyone must wear a FFP2 mask, regardless of vaccination status.

In Vienna, compulsory FFP2 mask wearing also applies to all other retail shops, regardless of your vaccination status.

Events

The 2.5G rule applies to events for over 25 people, and Vienna also has a 2G rule for events over 500 people until at least the end of October. For employees at large events, the 2.5G rule applies, meaning a negative PCR test is accepted.

Events for over 100 people must collect attendees’ contact data, and events for over 500 people must receive official authorisation.

Hairdressers and beauty salons

For this kind of service where you need to have a close proximity to staff (think nail salons and masseurs as well), the 3G rule applies nationwide. But as in other situations, this is effectively the 2.5G rule in Vienna, because only PCR tests are accepted in the capital.

Face masks

In any situations where wearing a face mask is mandatory, you should wear an FFP2 mask, not a cloth mask or ordinary surgical mask.

You need to wear an FFP2 mask at all times while using public transport, regardless of your vaccination status.

You also need to wear an FFP2 mask inside all retail shops (note that this rule is stricter than elsewhere in Austria) and in certain areas at cultural institutions like museums (look out for signs).

