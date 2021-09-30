Working in Austria weekly roundup: Longer notice periods for workers come into force

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Already working in Austria, looking for a new job or thinking about moving to Austria? Here’s what you need to know about the job market.</span></p><p><b>Longer notice periods for workers</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">From October 1st, there will be very little difference in notice periods between blue-collar and white-collar workers in Austria when the Legal Equality Act from 2017 will be implemented.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Act was planned to be introduced at the start of 2021 but was delayed due to Covid-19 and the impacts on the economy.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Up until now, blue-collar workers in industries like hospitality, trade and craft could be dismissed with just two weeks' notice.</span></p><p><strong>FOR MEMBERS: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210929/everything-you-need-to-know-about-health-insurance-for-freelancers-in-austria/">Everything you need to know about health insurance for freelancers in Austria</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Instead, from Friday, a statutory notice period of six weeks will apply to workers in the first and second year of employment.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">From the third year the notice period will increase to two months, and from the sixth year it will be three months.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">After 16 years of service, the notice period will be four months, followed by five months after 26 years.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It is estimated that 600,000 workers will benefit from the new rules, with most employed in the hotel and catering industry.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, there are exceptions in some seasonal roles where the 14-day notice period will still apply.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The notice period for temporary workers will increase from two weeks to three weeks in 2023.</span></p><p><b>More unemployed people in Austria access training courses</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The number of unemployed people in training programmes in Austria has increased by 1,186 since last week. The total number of people in training is now 68,216.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Training courses are being offered to unemployed people to ensure their skills are up to date and suitable for the modern job market.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It is expected that </span><a href="https://www.wienerzeitung.at/nachrichten/wirtschaft/oesterreich/2122935-Qualifizierte-Arbeiter.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">100,000 people will have taken advantage of the scheme</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> by 2022. So far, 60,000 people have received training and 30,000 people have since found a job.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Unemployed people in Austria can access financial support for attending professional courses via </span><a href="https://www.ams.at/arbeitsuchende/aus-und-weiterbildung/so-foerdern-wir-ihre-aus--und-weiterbildung-/aus--und-weiterbildungshilfen"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Public Employment Service Austria (AMS)</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><b>Wage negotiations start for Austria’s metal workers</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Wednesday, wage negotiations started between employers and trade union representatives of metal workers in Austria.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metal workers are demanding a 4.5 percent pay rise - an amount that was requested in 2019 but instead was negotiated down to a raise of between 2.6 and 2.8 percent.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last year, workers in the industry received a pay rise of just 1.45 percent. According to the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (Wifo), this has resulted in real wage losses in 2021 due to inflation.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Rainer Wimmer from the Pro-Ge union recently highlighted “horrific inflation” as a valid reason for a significant wage increase. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, Gabriel Felbermayr from Wifo said he does not think metal workers will receive a 4.5 percent rise in wages.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Negotiations will continue on October 11th. </span></p><p><b>Austria’s Labour Minister looks to Sweden to tackle unemployment</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last week, Austria’s Labor Minister Martin Kocher was in Sweden to find out how the Nordic country deals with unemployment.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sweden is known for a high employment rate and quickly places unemployed people in new roles, resulting in low levels of long-term unemployment.</span></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210921/unemployment-benefits-in-austria-who-is-eligible-and-how-much-can-you-get/">Unemployment benefits in Austria: Who is eligible and how much can you get?</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kocher was </span><a href="https://www.krone.at/2518223"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reportedly inspired</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> by the focus on the individual in Sweden, where there is a system of protecting people, not the workplace.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Additionally, Kocher is keen to combat the risk of poverty that comes with unemployment and to provide protection for people that have difficulty in finding a job.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Next week, Kocher will visit Lithuania for a similar trip.</span></p><p><b>3-G in the workplace?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Discussions are continuing about the possibility of 3-G Covid-19 rules (vaccinated, recovered or negative test) for the workplace in Austria.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Those in favour of the measure cite Italy as an example, where all workplaces (public and private) will have to comply with the measure from Friday, October 1st.</span></p><p><a href="https://www.derstandard.at/story/2000130058758/eiertanz-um-3g-am-arbeitsplatz"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Der Standard reports</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that the Ministry of Health is coordinating with the Ministry of Labor on the issue, but it is not known when a decision will be made.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ex-Health Minister Rudolf Anschober recently said he would support the implementation of 3-G in the workplace after seeing how vaccination rates have increased in Italy.</span></p>
