Vienna recommends booster jab for all Johnson and Johnson recipients

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria
Covid-19 vaccines

Share this article
Vienna recommends booster jab for all Johnson and Johnson recipients
Vials of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine can be seen next to a box. Austria will rollout booster shots for J&J recipients. Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria

Anyone who got the one-shot Johnson and Johnson jab in the Austrian capital is eligible for a booster shot, the government said on Thursday.

People vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine can register for a booster jab in Vienna from Thursday, September 30th. 

The Austrian National Vaccination Board has now updated its recommendation to include a second dose of vaccine for those who were given the Johnson & Johnson jab.

Unlike the other vaccines which have been administered in Austria – namely Biontech/Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca – the Johnson and Johnson vaccine does not require two shots. 

UPDATE: Austria to roll out Covid booster shots in autumn

However, Austrian authorities recommend taking another manufacturer rather than Johnson and Johnson as the second jab. 

An mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Biontech / Pfizer) is recommended, but people are free to choose which vaccine they wish to have for a booster. The second jab should be given no earlier than 28 days after the first vaccination.

READ MORE: How do I register for the coronavirus vaccine in Vienna?

The debate surrounding booster shots has become increasingly fraught in Austria. Up until this point, only those with serious medical conditions which place them in a high risk category have been eligible for a booster shot – and only in a handful of states. 

However, with winter approaching and many people having had the shot almost nine months ago, booster shots are expected to be further rolled out in the coming weeks. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Vienna doctor criticised for vaccinating children

Vienna doctor criticised for vaccinating children

Austria extends validity of vaccines for Covid-19 green pass

Austria extends validity of vaccines for Covid-19 green pass

UPDATE: UK says European travellers with mixed Covid doses do now count as ‘fully vaccinated’

UPDATE: UK says European travellers with mixed Covid doses do now count as ‘fully vaccinated’

Will travellers vaccinated with AstraZeneca in Europe be able to enter the US?

Will travellers vaccinated with AstraZeneca in Europe be able to enter the US?

Could you lose unemployment benefits in Austria for refusing Covid-19 vaccine?

Can employers in Austria ask if staff are vaccinated against Covid-19?

Austria to tighten Covid measures for unvaccinated from Wednesday

Vienna sees 60 percent increase in ICU admissions in one week