Vienna recommends booster jab for all Johnson and Johnson recipients

People vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine can register for a booster jab in Vienna from Thursday, September 30th.

The Austrian National Vaccination Board has now updated its recommendation to include a second dose of vaccine for those who were given the Johnson & Johnson jab.

Unlike the other vaccines which have been administered in Austria – namely Biontech/Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca – the Johnson and Johnson vaccine does not require two shots.

However, Austrian authorities recommend taking another manufacturer rather than Johnson and Johnson as the second jab.

An mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Biontech / Pfizer) is recommended, but people are free to choose which vaccine they wish to have for a booster. The second jab should be given no earlier than 28 days after the first vaccination.

The debate surrounding booster shots has become increasingly fraught in Austria. Up until this point, only those with serious medical conditions which place them in a high risk category have been eligible for a booster shot – and only in a handful of states.

However, with winter approaching and many people having had the shot almost nine months ago, booster shots are expected to be further rolled out in the coming weeks.