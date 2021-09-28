Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Companies in Vienna already asking employees for 3G proof

Viennese companies are already relying on 3G for its employees, broadcaster ORF reports. The news comes ahead of a possible mandatory 3G rule in the workplace under discussion by the government, which would make it compulsory for employees to show a Green Pass showing they had tested negative, recovered from or been vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to ORF, the telecommunications provider Drei already requires around 1,000 employees to show a pass when coming to work. Checks are made digitally at the entrance to the workplace.

The legal basis for the check is a works agreement between the works council and the company Drei. The construction group STRABAG also makes similar checks on its employees.

Surprise at success of anti-vaccination political party in Austria

The ÖVP will meet today to discuss how to proceed following its election victory in the Upper State Elections, with the Greens also due to meet, broadcaster ORF reports.

According to the Wiener Zeitung newspaper and Der Standard newspaper, experts expect to see a continuation of the previous agreement between the centre right ÖVP party and the far right FPÖ party.

Many political observers are surprised at the success of the vaccine/coronavirus sceptic MFG party which gained three seats in the state legislature, Der Standard newspaper reports.

Tax reforms due in October

Tax reforms are in the pipeline in October as the Austrian government plans to relieve the burden on low and middle incomes, Der Standard newspaper reports. The Greens, who are in coalition with the centre right OVP party want to encourage people to be greener by taxing CO2 emissions. However, the OVP wants to help entrepreneurs.

The coalition wants to lower taxes for two groups: Anyone who has an annual income of €18,000 to €31,000 will in future pay 30 percent tax on this part of the salary instead of the previous rate of 35 percent. Those who earn €31,000 to €60,000 should only pay 40 percent instead of the current rate of 42 percent.

Blackout precautions taken by Austria’s Interior Minister

Precautions against blackouts in energy supply in Austria are being stepped up as Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and the board of the high-voltage operator APG signed a cooperation agreement on Monday, the Die Presse newspaper reports.

Austria’s move to renewable energy is making Austria’s electricity system more vulnerable to blackouts, it reports. The police will now be warned earlier if there is an impending “blackout” threat.