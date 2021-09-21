Vienna to further tighten Covid measures from October

Despite Covid-19 rules in Vienna already being stricter than elsewhere in Austria, they will be tightened further on October 1st.

Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) presented the new measures at a press conference in Vienna on Tuesday 21st September after consulting with a team of medical experts.

The restrictions include a 2-G rule for late night catering venues and gatherings of more than 500 people (indoor and outdoor), which means only vaccinated or recovered people will be allowed access.

For employees of late night venues, there will be a 2.5G rule – vaccinated, recovered or a negative PCR test.

Additionally, it will be mandatory for customers to wear an FFP2 mask in all shops, including non-essential retail. Employees can wear a cloth nose and mouth protection.

The new rules will initially be implemented for one month and will only apply to people aged 12 and over.

Antigen tests no longer valid for gastronomy

In gastronomy, a negative antigen test will no longer be valid proof of the 3-G’s (vaccinated, recovered, tested). People who are not vaccinated or recovered will only be able to gain entry with a negative PCR test.

Ludwig also spoke in favour of the 2.5-G rule in the general workplace, but said such a move would have to be mandated by the Federal Government.

He added that the purpose of the new measures was to encourage more people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

At the press conference, Michael Binder, Medical Director of the Vienna Health Association, said nine out of ten intensive care patients were not vaccinated. The few vaccinated people with severe infections mostly had previous health conditions.

There are currently 214 people in hospital in Vienna with Covid-19 and some non-urgent surgeries are already being postponed in line with level five restrictions.

Ludwig added that hospital staff are reaching their limit.

