Record vacancies in tourism and retail jobs sectors

There are a record number of job vacancies in Austria’s tourism, temporary and retail jobs sectors as the economy picks up sharply following the Covid-19 pandemic, Die Presse newspaper reports. At the end of August, public employment agency AMS reported 113, 849 vacancies, up 72.5% compared to the same time last year. There were around 27,500 jobs in the temporary sector and 18,200 in retail being advertised.

City tourism and micro businesses still suffering

Although in Austria’s rural regions tourism is recovering, tourism in cities such as Linz is still far behind pre-pandemic levels, according to the Wiener Zeitung newspaper. The paper features an interview with Lower Austrian self-employed tour guide Sonja Thauerböck, who says cruise ships on the Danube are running at well below 50 percent occupancy. According to the paper, more than 330,000 one-person companies (EPU) in Austria are faring similarly to Thauerböck, with hairdressers, physiotherapists, artists and restaurateurs all suffering a downturn in fortunes. Many are dreading the end of October, when government aid for micro businesses may end. Many debts, including deferred social insurance payments, are also now due. “For many EPU it is now a period of rude awakening,” Sonja Lauterbach, founder of the EPU forum on Facebook, is quoted as saying.

Inflation is expected to rise in Austria

In August, Austria’s inflation rate jumped to 3.1 percent, the highest in ten years, and it is also expected to rise in 2021. According to Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas, speaking to the Krone Zeitung, the inflation is being caused by both short-term and structural effects. The strong rise in energy prices is currently having an impact, with the price of crude oil having risen from a low of $20 a barrel in February 2020. The general economy is picking up again strongly after the pandemic year, which is driving up many raw material prices such as wood and metals, leading to increases in prices. An additional driver of inflation in Austria is the disproportionately high share of tourism and other services in the shopping basket, which is used to measure the inflation rate. Since 2015, services have been 14.8 percent more expensive on average, but general inflation has only increased by 11.3 percent. Despite these influences, according to the Austrian Institute for Economic Research Wifo, inflation should only rise moderately this year to 2.3 percent.

Wine taverns continue in business in Burgenland

After a sharp decline over the past few decades, the number of wine taverns (Heurige und Buschenschänke) in Burgenland has stabilised. There are currently estimated to be around 340 taverns according to the Burgenland Chamber of Agriculture, and the number has stayed stable for the past five years, broadcaster ORF reports. The communities with the most wine taverns and wine taverns in Burgenland are currently Leithaprodersdorf (Eisenstadt-Umgebung district) and Rechnitz (Oberwart district).

